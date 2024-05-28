Treloar's superb seven leads Demons to another strong win in WVFFL R6

A seven-goal haul from Horsham Demons forward Elle Treloar has seen her side to a 20.13 (133) - 1.0 (6) win over the Warrnambool Blues on Sunday, May 26.
The under-18 girls lost to reigning premiers Terang-Mortlake 8.20 (68) - 3.3 (21).
Horsham kicked four goals in the first quarter of the round six match at Reid Oval.
A six-goal second term gave the Demons a near 11-goal lead at the long break.
Sam Rintoule's side continued to be unselfish in the forward half, scoring 10 more goals in the second half.
The Blues' lone goal in the fourth quarter was the first time Horsham had conceded since round three.
Goalkickers: Elle Treloar 7, Shannon Cross 4, Madeleine Huggins 3, Van Ika 2, Tahlia Barnett, Alana Bascombe, Dellie Brown, Holly Smith.
Best: Shannon Cross, Holly Nuske, Elle Treloar, Crystal Summers, Madeleine Huggins, Vanilla Ika.
Treloar now sits at the top of the senior women's goalkicking with 16 from five matches.
Meanwhile, an understrength Demons under-18s were defeated at Mortlake Recreation Reserve.
Horsham was held scoreless in the first quarter; a major in the second made the margin 40 points at the long break.
The Demons kicked a goal in each term of the second half in the 47-point defeat.
Goalkickers: Violet McGennisken, Lara Purchase, Maggie Fisher.
Best: Lara Purchase, Violet McGennisken, Poppy Peters, Charmaine Lockwood, Abbey Wiedermann, Carly Hartnett.
Horsham's senior women are back at City Oval for round seven against Hamilton on Sunday, June 2.
The round two match saw the Kangaroos claim a tight nine-point win.
The under-18s have a bye.
