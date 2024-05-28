The Wimmera Mail-Times
ACT Natimuk hosts exhibition launch for reconciliation week at Goat Gallery

By Staff Reporters
May 28 2024 - 3:00pm
ACT Natimuk is launching the 'Now More Than Ever' exhibition on Saturday, June 1, at the Natimuk Goat Gallery to mark Reconciliation Week.

