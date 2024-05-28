ACT Natimuk hosts exhibition launch for reconciliation week at Goat Gallery

ACT Natimuk is launching the 'Now More Than Ever' exhibition on Saturday, June 1, at the Natimuk Goat Gallery to mark Reconciliation Week.
The Natimuk-based arts organisation has partnered with the Geriwerd Wimmera Reconciliation Network to host the event curated by Wotjobaluk, Jadawadjali and Djubagalk woman Gail Harradine.
The exhibition includes works created by Ms Harradine, as well as Wotjobolak and Gunaikurnai man Thomas Marks.
An artwork by Mr Marks is currently on display in the front window of the Horsham Police Station.
"[The exhibition] will delve into two artists interpretations of culture and strength in identity and Country in the context of standing staunch during recent challenging times for First Peoples," said Ms Harradine.
Ms Harradine also notes that the National Reconciliation Week 2024 theme of Now More Than Ever reminds us that 'no matter what, the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will, and must, continue'.
"ACT Natimuk is thrilled about the upcoming exhibition launch with Gail and Thomas as it highlights the strong connection to Country of two outstanding artists of the Wotjobaluk Nations." said ACT Natimuk chair D'Arcy Molan.
The exhibition will launch at 7:30pm on Saturday, June 1, and run until Sunday, June 30.
