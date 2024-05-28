Haven Horsham open mid June, Josh Koenig will manage the new facility

Mind Australia's Haven Horsham, a new model housing complex under construction on Baillie Street opposite the Wimmera Base Hospital, will open in mid-June.
Horsham resident Josh Koenig will take up the complex's Service Manager position and said it will support people in the Wimmera experiencing mental health challenges.
Mr Koenig is well known for his work in the support workforce. He has worked with Uniting Care Horsham for over 17 years, beginning as a support worker and advancing to the Executive Officer role six years ago.
The new complex will provide medium to long-term rental accommodation for people with tenancy ability and an NDIS package, while they receive mental health treatment and work towards independence.
"The Service Manager role is more consumer-focused than I have been used to recently, and mental health is an area I want to be involved in, both of which attracted me to the position.
"It also provides me with a better work-life balance, which is what I need with three small children I want to be my best self for," he said.
"This complex is desperately needed, as we see more people experiencing mental health problems across the wider community, and I'm very excited to be joining Mind Australia with this project."
Each unit features a main bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, bathroom, kitchen, eating area, laundry, loungeroom, and courtyard or balcony. It will provide stable and supported housing for people who otherwise may find independent living a challenge.
"The new complex will provide 14 people at a time the ability to build independence as they work through mental health treatment and recovery in a relaxing environment in a homely atmosphere, which is important to the recovery process," he said.
Mr Koenig's role will include general management of the mental health team and the facility.
Residents will be able to access mental health treatment through Mind Australia but are not limited to those services if they have others in place through their NDIS package.
Haven Horsham is expected to open by mid-June and will provide medium to long-term rental accommodation for people with tenancy ability and NDIS packages.
