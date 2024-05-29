Services to Horsham Red Cross medal presentation at Government House

Horsham Red Cross members Joan Leyonhjelm and Annette Jardin were honored with the prestigious medals for service awards at Government House on Tuesday, May 28.
These awards were a testament to their invaluable contributions to the community through their work with the Red Cross.
Ms Leyonhjelm was awarded the Victorian Service award for her enthusiasm, commitment, and dedication to her community through the Red Cross.
She. joined the Red Cross as a Branch Member in 1978 and followed this with Emergency Services volunteers in 2001.
She held the positions of Zone Deputy Chair from October 2009 to September 2010 and Zone Chair from September 2010 to June 2011./
She added Zone Representative from May 2010 to July 201 and deputy from July 2011 to December 2012.
From 2011 to 2020, Ms Leyonhjelm continued working during emergencies, including floods, fires, monsoons, and crashes.
She continues to support her community through the Pillowcase Preparedness program. Having seen the devastation of fires and floods, she knows the importance of being prepared, and this project teaches students how to be prepared with the basics that will fit in a pillowcase.
Ms Annette Jardin's work with Red Cross Emergency Events began in 2010 and continued until 2022.
During this time, she served during floods, fires, monsoons, road crashes, and outreach programs, often taking the responsibilities of Team Leader in her stride. and reporting back to the main office after an event.
Her emergency event work took her to Queensland during 2017 and 2022 floods.
She was recommended for the award for her continued dedication and passion for her communities.
Like her friend and fellow Red Cross Member, Ms Leyonhjelm, she also supports Pillowcase Preparedness, teaching children and students how to pack their basic needs into a pillowcase in time of emergency.
Both members were presented with medals and citations for their service to the Red Cross and were described as worthy recipients of their respective awards.
