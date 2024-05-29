The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Services to Horsham Red Cross medal presentation at Government House

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Red Cross members Joan Leyonhjelm and Annette Jardin were honored with the prestigious medals for service awards at Government House on Tuesday, May 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.