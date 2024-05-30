Bombers up for the test against Kees, Rup meets Saints | HDFNL round eight

Both the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers' and Kalkee's A grade netballers have established themselves as top contenders in the 2024 HDFNL. and in round eight, the league powerhouses clash.
The second-placed Kalkee hosts the fourth-placed Bombers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 1, in a contest that could prove pivotal in deciding the pecking order at the top of the ladder at the end of the season.
Kalkee's only loss to this point came in round two against Laharum.
Noradjuha Quantong come into round eight off the back of victory against Pimpinio after the side suffered consecutive losses the two weeks prior.
Bombers' coach Fiona Rowe said her side did a fantastic job to bring home that win and the upcoming match-up against Kalkee should be a good game.
"I'm looking forward to the girls being right on, right from the start," she said.
"We just need to bring our attacking style of game, and just be up and about and encourage each other throughout the four quarters.
"It is a good test, we've just got to make sure that we a present and focused on our job at task."
Elsewhere in round eight, Laharum hosts Natimuk United at Cameron Oval.
The Demons will be wearing specially designed dresses for the indigenous round, labelled by the club as 'Battle of the Rocks' as part of Reconciliation Week.
Laharum is yet to lose a game in 2024, while Natimuk United has only one win.
Fresh off the back of four straight victories, the Rupanyup Panthers gear up to clash with the defending premiers Edenhope Apsley in round eight of the HDFNL.
Rupanyup has surged to third on the ladder and counts Noradjuha Quantong amongst its bested foes, while Edenhope Apsley's netballers proved themselves a credible threat in round seven by staying within two goals of Laharum.
Harrow Balmoral hits the road in round eight.
The 11th placed Southern Roos are headed for Pimpinio Recreation Reserve to take on the 10th placed Tigers.
And, Kaniva Leeor United hosts Taylors Lake at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
Swifts have the bye.
