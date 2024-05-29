Wycheproof to host $750,000 Melbourne Cup on national tour this August

In a boon for the Wycheproof community, the Melbourne Cup will visit the Mallee town on Friday August 30 as part of a national tour.
Mt Wycheproof & District Racing Club committee member Jackie Noonan said the community is looking forward to being part of this year's tour.
"Mt Wycheproof is celebrating 150-years of township this year and what a fitting year to host the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour," she said.
"We look forward to welcoming the Cup in August to celebrate our strong local racing community."
This year's tour will see the $750,000 18-carat-gold trophy visit 39 destinations across the globe - starting with Tokyo on Friday, May 31.
The final route will span six countries including Australia, USA, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
VRC Chairman Neil Wilson emphasised the tour's importance.
"After receiving a record-breaking number of applications, the Victoria Racing Club is delighted to announce the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will visit 39 destinations in 2024," Mr Wilson said.
"After 21 years, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has continued to grow and evolve into a significant community event that allows us to share the magic of the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy in remote parts of Australia and overseas, far away from Flemington and the first Tuesday in November.
"This year's tour will also visit a number of international destinations including New York for the Belmont Gold Cup which will offer a golden ticket to the winner into this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup for the first time, further emphasising the internationalisation and reach of our iconic race."
Wycheproof will also be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will see 24 rural and regional Cup Tour destinations across Australia be allocated a barrier for the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
Representatives from each of the 24 destinations will be flown to Melbourne to watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington Racecourse and the town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity of their choice.
For further information about the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, visit www.MelbourneCupTour.com.au.
