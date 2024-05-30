A look back Edward Reichenbach relatives retracing 'Ryko's trail'

It has been almost ten years since the relatives of Wimmera-born Edward Reichenbach's (Ted Ryko) retraced his pedal strokes from Tennant Creek to Darwin.
Mr Reichenbach's granddaughter Michele Adler and his great-niece Wendy Schwedes are among those who rode to mark 100 years since the end of his journey.
On June 11, 1914, the then-21-year-old Reichenbach finished his 3000-kilometre bicycle journey from Adelaide to Darwin in a world record time 28 days and 15 hours and 30 minutes.
The previous world record was beaten by 15 hours and 23 minutes.
Mr Reichenbach was joined by John Fahey, but an ankle injury part-way through the journey forced Reichenbach to continue alone.
The riders were due to arrive at Parliament House in Darwin at 12.07pm on June 11, 2014, on what is now known as "Ryko's trail."
"Without roads for a large portion of the ride, Ted followed the telegraph line," Ms Schwedes told the Mail-Times at the time of the event.
"On arrival in Alice Springs, Ted was expecting money to be wired from his employer, but unfortunately, the company had closed down.
"So he was advised if he delivered the mail to the stations, he would be welcomed with food and supplies."
Mr Reichenbach finished his ride at Darwin's post office, which was destroyed during the bombing of Darwin in the Second World War.
The site is now home to Parliament House.
Mrs Schwedes said her family had stopped at sites Mr Reichenbach camped at 100 years earlier.
The group was welcomed to Darwin with a formal reception at Government House.
An exhibition about Mr Reichenbach, called Ryko: A Wild Life, was launched at the Northern Territory Library after the completion of the ride.
Back in the Wimmera, Mr Reichenbach's birthplace of Woorak, hosted a display of memorabilia and photos on June 21, 2014.
Mr Reichenbach lived his early life in Tullyvea, near Jeparit.
He died on September 2, 1968, aged 75.
