Panthers prowling against top contenders ahead of Saints stoush | HDFNL R8

After a shaky start to the 2024 HDFNL season, the Rupanyup Panthers have surged up the competition ladder.
The side sits in fourth place, with four wins and two losses.
One of those losses came against Harrow Balmoral in round seven, where the Panthers led the defending premiers at half time, and were only behind by three at the final break.
But, a scoreless fourth quarter saw the Southern Roos stride to victory.
Despite the close contest, Panthers senior football coach Brayden Ison was disappointed by the result.
"It wasn't a good result," he said.
"We're very disappointed.
"There was easily three shots on goal that we should have kicked.
"I think we should have won that."
Even in defeat, a tight fight with Harrow Balmoral could be a sign that the Panthers are a strong threat this season.
Ison highlighted the efforts of 2024 recruit Kane Timmins on the ball, and greater access to Bill Hansen, who's availability in 2023 proved an issue, as key to the Panthers campaign so far this season.
Hansen has been named among the Panthers best in each of his appearances for the club in 2024.
The Edenhope Apsley Saints lay ahead for the Rupanyup Panthers.
With one win from six games, the Saints sit in 10th on the ladder, however Ison is preparing for 'a really tough game'.
"They started slow as well, and they've been building nicely," he said.
Edenhope Apsley's sole victory of the season came against Natimuk United in round five.
Since then, the Saints have lost to the Swifts, but kept the soaring squad to its lowest total this season.
And, the Saints fell three goals shy of victory against Laharum.
Elsewhere in round eight, Pimpinio is next in line for the Southern Roos as the defending premiers continue to tick off title contenders to keep its unbeaten run rolling.
In addition to Rupanyup in round seven, Harrow Balmoral had already put the Swifts and Noradjuha Quantong to the sword.
Sitting third on the HDFNL ladder, with five wins and one loss, Pimpinio is the only side in the top half of the league yet to take on the Roos.
The Tigers had been unbeaten through the opening six rounds of the season, with Noradjuha Quantong delivering the side its first loss.
Victory for Harrow Balmoral will see the Southern Roos take the top spot of the ladder.
The Swifts, who currently lead the competition on percentage, have the bye and will not claim any points for this round.
In round eight, Noradjuha Quantong will collide with Kalkee at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
A difficult start to the season saw the Kee's winless after four rounds, but a bye weekend has boosted the red and blue, the side is now sitting on two straight wins.
Although, the fifth-placed Bombers have struggled against other top teams, but the side has proven itself against squads lower down the order.
The Laharum Demon's place inside the top-six is assured for another round, regardless of the outcome of the resurgent side's game against Natimuk United in round eight.
The Demons will wear a specially designed guernsey to mark Reconciliation Week when they take on the Rams at Cameron Oval.
Laharum sits two games clear of its next challenger, while Natimuk United's strong start to the season looks to have been a false dawn, the side has not won a game since.
And, Taylors Lake is the next squad to take the league's longest road trip, heading out to Kaniva Recreation Reserve where the side challenges the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
