Burras excited to 'see where they are at' against Saints | WFNL round seven

On the back of three straight wins, Minyip Murtoa has surged into fourth place on the A Grade ladder as it prepares to face the Horsham Saints in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, June 1.
But Burras coach Kirby Knight was not concerned after her side lost the first three games with such a new-look squad.
"After that first few weeks, we didn't come away thinking that we were not putting the right performance in; it was just a little learning curve on where to prioritise," Knight said.
"That was a lot of that combination work, settling in the games early and capitalising on turnovers."
But now, with some momentum, Knight is eager to see where her side fits in.
"It's going to be a good test for us to see where we are at against those pivotal sides that have been that benchmark for the last few years and again this year," Knight said.
Knight complemented the Saints at being such a well-drilled side.
"Their execution with the ball is unbelievable. They don't [allow] turnovers, and they capitalise when they have gains.
"For us, it's about playing our style of game and adapting to the pressure that they're going to put out on the court.
"[We will] try to slow up the play using our strategies and what works for us."
The Saints are undefeated at the top of the ladder and enter the contest off a bye.
Shooter Jorja Clode has added 241 goals in the first five matches.
The matchup of the Saints' attack and the Minyip Murtoa's defence will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Nhill will be out to keep its spot in the top five when the Thunder visit Davis Park.
The Tigers currently hold the last finals spot, with Southern Mallee four points adrift.
Jessica Wilkie played her first game for Nhill since the 2022 B Grade grand final and featured atop the best in the round six win over Warrack.
Whilst Southern Mallee co-coach Steph Thomson's 36 goals saw her move into the top five in the goal throwing.
The Roos could potentially move into the top two with a win over the Rats at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
With Horsham having the bye, the Roos would have to claim the victory and make up 29 per cent in the process.
Whilst the Rats are continuing to build.
Sally Noble's side trailed by four goals at quarter-time against the in-form Burras before they built a double-digit lead.
Jesse Bligh continues to share time in the attacking ring and mid-court, whilst Mon Scott was full of encouragement in defence.
When Stawell and Warrack battle at Anzac Park, they hope to return to the winners' list.
After a trip to the semi-final in 2023, the Warriors have only two wins so far in 2024.
The Eagles have been competitive with a relatively young side.
Warriors shooter Ebony Summers has led from the front with 138 goals, whilst young prodigy Ayva Mitchell has also impressed.
Warrack utility Isabella Orszulak had had opportunities at both ends of the court, whilst former coach Ashlynn McKenzie is a constant in the mid-court.
