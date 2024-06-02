Clinical Saints stop Burras' winning streak at three | WFNL round seven

A clinical performance from the Horsham Saints has seen it defeat Minyip Murtoa 67-46 in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, June 1.
Both sides went goal for goal early in the first term.
From the outset, goal shooters Kirby Knight and Jorja Clode looked to isolate themselves deep in their opposing goal ring.
As the quarter wore on, the Saints added speed to its ball movement in attack.
With the momentum, the visitors' lead grew.
The margin at quarter time was seven goals.
Knight wanted her side to settle, particularly after causing a turnover.
" [It was] a good start. When we get those turnovers, we get a rush of adrenaline; we need to take a breath before we release that pass, Knight said.
Saints gained momentum in the second term as it opened up a double-digit lead.
Minyip Murtoa had opportunities in its attacking third, but Saints created several chances.
The margin was 14 goals at half time.
Coaching from the sideline in the third term, Saints coach Jess Cannane wanted more control from her side, particularly at the top of the attacking goal ring.
Holly Phillips also stepped on the court in a Saints dress in the defensive ring for her first minutes.
The physicality was shown in the third term as neither side was giving an inch, particularly on defence.
The Saints opened up a 19-goal lead at the last change.
Despite the margin, the Burras continued to push deep into the final quarter.
However, the Saints' clinical nature was the main factor in the 21-goal win.
Jorja Clode added 38 goals for the Saints.
Abby Hallam and Ashlee Grace featured in the best.
Knight shot 31 goals for the Burras.
Ashlee Rintoule and Claudia Griffiths were named in the best.
Nhill has solidified its place in the top five with a 46-38 win over Southern Mallee at Davis Park.
The Tigers led 13-12 after a tight first quarter.
The second and third terms remained close before the home side extended its lead to four goals at the last change.
Southern Mallee could not reel the Tigers in, with six goals the full-time margin.
Emma Beer shot 22 goals for Nhill.
Whilst Steph Thomson added 26 for the Thunder.
Stawell has recorded its first win since round two with a 52-34 victory over Warrack at Central Park.
The Warriors had its highest scoring quarter for the match (15 goals) in the first term and did not look back.
Ayva Mitchell shot 32 goals for the home side.
Defenders Meg Walker and Lisa Considine featured in the best.
Sarah Marchment added 20 goals for the Eagles.
Ava Koschitzke and Ashlynn McKenzie were named in the best.
Dimboola is a game ahead of rivals Nhill in third following a 59-31 win over Ararat.
It was a dominant first half for the Roos as it only conceded eight goals in the first quarter, before a 37-17 lead at half time.
Nicole Polycarpou was the pick of the shooters for the home side with 25 goals.
Olivia Beugelaar (18) and coach Ash Morrish (15) also impacted the game in the offensive goal ring.
Stephanie Glover and Bridget Dorrington were named in the Roos' best.
