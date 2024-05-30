Two WFNL interleague netball teams progress through to finals day

The WFNL will have two netball teams that will represent the league at the Association finals day in Melbourne following the results of the association championships in Mildura on Sunday, May 26.
The 13 and 15 and under teams won through to the finals day despite being defeated in grand finals.
Amber Mitchell's 13s were defeated in the decider 25-3 by the Central Victoria Netball Association, while Anna Lake's 15s lost 16-11 to the same opponent.
Both the 15 and under development and 17 and under squads made the semi-final.
The 13s had six wins, one draw and a loss in pool play before it defeated The Central Murray FNL 16-8 in the semi-final.
Central Victoria was the only team the 15s lost to in pool play; a 16-11 win over Sunraysia got them into the grand final.
Kerri Taylor's 15s development side had four wins, a loss and a draw before its 13-10 semi-final loss to Golden Rivers FNL.
While Vernetta Taylor's 17s went undefeated in pool play but lost to Sunraysia 13-12 in the semi-final.
The Association finals day will be held at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on Sunday, June 16.
