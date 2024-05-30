Alyra is missing: police appeal to the public to locate 15-year-old

Police have appealed for help from the public in locating missing Stawell teenager Alyra.
The 15-year-old was last seen at her residence in Stawell at about 9am on Wednesday, May 29.
Assistance from the public is crucial in locating the teenager.
Police believe Alyra used public transport to travel from Ballarat to Southern Cross Station in Melbourne.
Police and family have concerns for Alyra's welfare due to her age and medical condition.
Anyone with information on Alyra's whereabouts is urged to contact Stawell Police Station on 03 5358 8222
For all other police matters:
In an emergency call Triple Zero 000
For non emergency police assistance call 131 444
