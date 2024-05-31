The Wimmera Mail-Times
'A Kids Book About ADHD!' aims to help kids understand the condition

John Hall
By John Hall
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
Author, and former Horsham resident Elly Both has released a new children's book, 'A Kids Book about ADHD!', aimed at helping kids understand and embrace the unique qualities of living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

