'A Kids Book About ADHD!' aims to help kids understand the condition

Author, and former Horsham resident Elly Both has released a new children's book, 'A Kids Book about ADHD!', aimed at helping kids understand and embrace the unique qualities of living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
"It's about showing kids that differences can be celebrated, and by seeing these things as strengths, we unlock our true potential, and support others in doing the same," said Ms Both.
Impacting about 1 in 20 children in Australia, and over 1.2 million Australians overall, ADHD is a widespread condition.
But, Ms Both believes that harbours hidden strengths.
Diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 44, Elly says that so many things suddenly made sense.
"Growing up, I was either daydreaming or talking too much," she said.
I didn't think I was very smart, often losing my train of thought or forgetting words, I felt worried a lot and often my mind wasn't a happy place to be.
"In a lot of ways, it was a relief to discover that I had ADHD and to be told there was nothing wrong with me; my brain just works differently from other people's."
Ms Both said that her ADHD diagnosis was a positive experience, but knows that for others, the diagnosis can be viewed differently.
"I've heard a lot of people share that receiving their diagnosis was not so positive," she said.
"They grapple with this thing that is 'wrong' with them.
"Stories like this, which were so different to my experience, inspired me to write the book. I wanted to shine a light on the many positives that I see in ADHD.
"Having ADHD doesn't just mean having challenges, it also means having a unique way of seeing the world and existing in it."
A Kids Book about ADHD! is part of a broader series from A Kids Co which is thoughtfully designed to be read together by children and adults, promoting a shared understanding and acceptance of big topics.
Ms Both's book celebrates neurodiversity and the powerful skills that come with experiencing life with ADHD.
