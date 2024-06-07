Rivals sit at the top of seniors ladder as 2024 WFNL season takes shape

With the WFNL season seven rounds in and the league bye here, The Wimmera Mail-Times decided to check in to see how all nine senior football teams are tracking.
Ararat has not looked back after a defeat to rivals Stawell on Good Friday.
The Rats sit on top of the ladder on percentage with a 6-1 record.
However, it has not all been smooth sailing for the reigning premiers, with injury ravaging the squad.
Despite the challenges, co-coach Tom Mills has been pleased with the opening of the season.
"It has been really good, minus the inurjies you could not ask for a better start," Mills said.
"When you put the injuries on top of that, it probably looks even better how we are going."
Mills' coaching colleague Tom Williamson leads the league's goal-kicking with 25 goals, whilst reigning Toohey Medallist Jake Robinson has been included in the best on five occasions.
Local rivals Stawell are hot on the Rats' heels.
It sits second on percentage with a 6-1 record.
The Warriors' only defeat to date came in round six to Horsham.
Key forward Cody Driscoll has been influential in his return to the club, with 22 goals to sit second in the league, while tall utility Aiden Graveson has also impressed.
Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel believes his side's defensive structure has played a large part.
"Our team defence has been pretty good so far, so we're going stick with our plan and roll with that," Eckel said.
"There have been a lot of guys that have played the part."
The Southern Mallee Thunder have had a strong start to its inaugural WFNL season.
The Thunder sit two games clear in third with a 5-1 record.
Kieran Delahunty's side have had three wins by more than 100 points.
Brad Lowe sits inside the top five in the league's goal-kicking with 19 majors.
Midfielder Billy Lloyd and captain Coleman Schache have had strong starts to 2024.
Horsham has been one of the surprises so far in 2024.
The Demons are in fourth place with a 3-3 record (and sit above the Burras on percentage), which includes a win over the previously undefeated Stawell.
Ryan Kemp has led from the front with 17 goals, whilst Brody Pope has had another strong start in the midfield.
Senior coach Jordyn Burke wants to close the gap between its ceiling and floor in the second half of the season.
"Inconsistent is probably the word. Our best has shown that it's really good footy, but we've just done it in patches," Burke said.
"just getting consistency is a big one for us. But I've been really happy with the way the boys are fronting up every week, ready to play.
"They're in the contest for four quarters and have never stopped."
Minyip Murtoa rounds out the top five with a 3-5 record.
Playing as a permanent forward under first-year Wimmera league coach Gareth Hose, Oscar Gawith has booted 18 goals.
Tall utility Tanner Smith has also impacted the scoreboard with 14 majors, whilst Ben McIntyre has been consistent since his return to the club.
Injury has played a major role for the Horsham Saints early in 2024, with several key players unavailable.
But a tight win over Minyip Murtoa in round six gives senior coach Ben Knott hope that last season's preliminary finalists can turn the campaign around.
The Saints sit in seventh level with Nhill and Dimboola with a 2-4 record.
"That's a win that a young group like ours needed, a close win to let them know we can fight it out," Knott said.
"It makes life a little bit easier, a little bit more enjoyable. Getting gutsy wins like that for a young group.
"We're hoping this could springboard and kickstart our season."
Corey Morgan leads the Saints' goal-kicking with 13 majors, while captain Angus Martin has stood out playing a variety of roles.
Dimboola will be hoping to bank wins in the second half of the season after a 2-4 start.
The Roos have been on the wrong side of some close results early in the season before a four-point win over Horsham.
Strike-forward Jackson Calder started the season strongly and scored 22 goals in his four games.
Meanwhile, Dylan Landt has been a ball magnet in the midfield.
It has been a tough start to the season for the Warrack Eagles who are yet to taste victory.
After some heavy defeats early in the season, Matt Walder's side has shown improvement in recent weeks.
Charlie Wilson is the Eagles' leading goal kicker with 11, and intercept defender Machok Garang has stood out in his first season with the club.
