Appeal for advocacy volunteers, offering police interview support

Horsham resident Sandra Bamkin said her volunteer work as an Independent Third Person, supporting people with cognitive disabilities in police interviews, is gratifying.
The role is crucial in safeguarding people with cognitive disabilities on what can often be the worst day of their lives, and according to the Office of the Public Advocate, the demand for these services is on the increase.
Police interviews often require people to comprehend complex information quickly, understand their legal rights, and be able to communicate with people in positions of authority.
The combination of being in an unfamiliar space alone and being questioned by police as an alleged offender, a victim, or a witness can be confronting for anyone, so for people with a cognitive disability, it can be even more so, and this is where and ITP can be called in.
For 14 years, Ms. Bamkin has sat in on police interviews to support and ensure people understand what is happening and are not disadvantaged.
She is the only ITP in the Wimmera, travelling between Horsham, Nhill, Stawell, Ararat, and Edenhope.
With the demand for ITPs rising yearly, the OPA, which operates the program, is seeking additional volunteers in the Horsham area.
The volunteers will be trained to support people from the community with acquired brain injuries, intellectual disability, mental illness, and dementia when they come into contact with police.
"Often, people in this situation don't know their rights and don't realise they don't have to answer questions other than their name and address without legal representation," she said.
While an ITP is not a legal representative, they receive extensive training and can offer support and manage the interview from both sides.
"An ITP can support the person being interviewed by creating a more relaxed atmosphere through general discussion and explaining the process before they are questioned.
They can also stop the interview if need be.
If the interviewing officer becomes too eager, an ITP can request a break or suggest the person slow down.
"Knowing you can support someone even in a small way is rewarding," Ms Bamkin said, "and when they express their gratitude at the end, it does leave a warm feeling."
Over the past year, she has helped people with cognitive disability and mental illness in around 150 police interviews.
While she can assist people over the phone when needed, she prefers being in the same room as the person as it is "easier to build rapport with them," she said.
Her late husband, John, was also an ITP, and Sandra proudly recounts a time when he was at the police station and approached by a former client - who he did not remember - telling him how his kindness and reassurance during the interview had been pivotal in them turning their life around.
Ms. Bamkin said the police she works with welcome the ITP's assistance, and she encouraged people interested in volunteering to consider this role by phoning 1300 309 337 or visiting the Office of the Public Advocate's website.
