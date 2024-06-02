Mixed reaction to the new Firebrace Street pedestrian crossing

Horsham Rural City Council has installed a new pedestrian crossing on Firebrace Street. However, the public response has been mixed. Some are concerned about the loss of parking spaces, pedestrian safety to name a few and others said they had witnessed an increase in traffic congestion.
When WMT visited the site just days after its installation, concerns about the temporary structure and the lack of signage to warn people that road use had changed were among the most often mentioned.
The HRCC said in a prepared statement, "The current installations were temporary and not aesthetically ideal due to the curbing on the side of the street, but over the next six months, HRCC would actively seek feedback from residents and pedestrians before making it a permanent structure."
Mr. Kel Tyler said the temporary curbing had made reversing from the adjoining parking spaces complex, with some motorists mounting the curb into the pedestrian area.
He had also seen a motorist trying to enter the pedestrian crossing through the break in the temporary curbing, which he believed was dangerous to pedestrians.
"I haven't heard one person say the crossing was a good idea," he said.
While having lunch in front of the cafe adjoining the crossing, one person said they had witnessed a man trip on the temporary curbing and fall, hitting his head on the pavement.
They helped him up off the road and into his car and advised him to seek medical assistance.
Horsham residents Roger Muszkieta and Marton Dombie said they were concerned that parking spaces had been lost, which would make parking difficult for patrons on Firebrace Street.
However, others said the crossing was a good idea and would make pedestrians safer.
Business owner Sharon Keating said she was concerned about the loss of parking spaces when the pedestrian crossing was initially proposed.
Since its construction, she has been concerned that the temporary structure had not been given sufficient thought, as she has seen people trip on the temporary cement curbing daily.
HRCC said the decision to install the pedestrian crossing there was part of a broader program to improve pedestrian safety throughout the central activity district.
One motorist said they'd no longer drive through the main CAD via Fibrace Street due to the congestion they'd experienced between the traffic lights since the construction of the pedestrian crossing.
"The decision to install the pedestrian crossing was not without its challenges. Some community members expressed concerns about potential congestion resulting from the new crossing. To address these concerns, HRCC decided to implement the crossing on a pilot basis," council said.
Last year, crossings were also installed on Pynsent Street, O'Callaghans Parade, and Darlot Street.
"The new pedestrian crossing aims to create a safer environment for all residents and visitors. As people get used to using the new crossing, the Council encourages community members to provide feedback and actively participate in shaping the future of the Horsham CAD," the HRCC statement said.
The Horsham Urban Transport Plan recommended the addition of pedestrian crossings, which aim to increase foot traffic and boost the on-street atmosphere and retail trade.
