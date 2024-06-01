Give blood, save lives: Red Cross visits Horsham for much-needed donations

Got a bit of time next month? Time to give blood and change lives? The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people to give the gift of life.
It is promoting its winter appeal campaign, amid the low supplies of blood and plasma needed for donation.
About one in three people in Horsham will need blood, and they need people like you to give it.
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood van is rolling into Horsham from June 17 to July 5.
While some stock is also held in hospitals, Lifeblood says it needs 1200 Australians donating every day to meet the needs of patients.
Blood and plasma are required to treat a number of life-threatening conditions and their use continues to grow each year.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Experience, Cath Stone has urged both new donors and those who haven't donated for some time to donate now.
"We have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said.
"Almost 4000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions," Ms Stone said.
Don't forget to pre-book your spot at www.lifeblood.com.au, on our app or on 13 14 95.
