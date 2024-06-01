Longerenong College marks Reconciliation Week, unveils aboriginal artwork

Longerenong Agricultural College marked Reconciliation Week alongside Skillinvest on Thursday, May 30, by launching the campus' new reconciliation action plan and unveiling a new artwork hanging in the College's conference centre.
A Gunditjmara and Wotjobaluk artist from Horsham, Tanisha Lovett said she took inspiration from the landscape and the 'indigenous stories that are embedded into the land where you are learning'.
Ms Lovett also said the different colours used in the design symbolises the different learning jounires.
"Just because you learn something here, doesn't mean you can't learn something there," she said.
Ms Lovett's new artwork now hangs in Longerenong College's new conference centre.
Also at the event was Skillinvest's chief executive Darren Webster and general manager as the company launched its updated reconciliation action plan for Longerenong Agricultural College.
In its new reconciliation action plan Skillinvest says its vision is to ensure all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are provided with an opportunity to be educated, trained and employed.
The plan outlines several deliverables the includes a focus on making the Longerenong campus a culturally safe place for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and stakeholders.
