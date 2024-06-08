Perennial contenders in strong positions as WFNL season near mid-way point

With the WFNL season entering the league bye for the King's Birthday long weekend, The Wimmera Mail-Times decided to look at how the A Grade ladder is shaping up through the first seven rounds.
The Horsham Saints have a perfect start to its premiership defence in 2024.
Jess Cannane's side has won all six matches to sit a game clear on top of the ladder.
Goal shooter Jorja Clode also leads the way in the league's goal-throwing with 279.
Talented young players Maddison Bethune and Cara Tippet have also featured heavily this season and will continue to get exposure to senior netball.
"It's something that we expected of ourselves coming through the preseason [having a strong start to the season], but it's one thing doing it on game day," Cannane said.
"We've been able to keep those winning ways from last season and have been trying to push [our efforts] deep into the last quarter and extend that lead.
Despite its position, Cannane believes there is still room for improvement.
"I think we've seen what we're capable of, but we probably haven't put together a full 60 minutes of netball yet," Cannane said.
"There's always things that we can tweak; we've got to try and get the most out of each game we play."
Rivals Horsham sit in second place, with its only defeat coming on Anzac Day to the Saints.
After re-shaping its squad in the off-season, the Demons have begun to gel, a focus of coach Ebonie Salter early in the season.
Imogen Worthy sits second in the goal-throwing with 186 goals, while captain Georgie Carberry has been a consistent contributor in the mid-court.
Versatility has been the key for Dimboola so far, with coach Ash Morrish having several combinations to choose from, particularly in the attacking third.
The Roos sit in third with a 5-1 record.
Since her return from a knee injury, shooter Nicole Polycarpou has added 165 goals from six matches.
Both Maddison Marra and Bridget Dorrington have regularly featured in the best in their first seasons with the club.
Nhill has emerged as a surprise packet so far in 2024.
After making the elimination in its return to A Grade in 2023, the Tigers find themselves in fourth place with a 4-2 record.
Ruby James and Emma Beer have been consistent in the attacking ring, with 85 and 87 goals, respectively.
Mid-courter Ellen Bennett has been a driving force.
After a slow start to 2023, Minyip Murtoa has emerged as a finals contender.
Before round seven, the Burras had won three straight matches and found themselves clinging onto fifth spot with a 3-4 record.
"After that first few weeks, we didn't come away thinking that we were not putting the right performance in; it was just a little learning curve on where to prioritise," Knight said.
"That was a lot of that combination work, settling in the games early and capitalising on turnovers," Minyip Murtoa coach Kirby Knight said.
Knight credited her side's defence for its performance.
"Defensive pressure is such a big part of any game, and our [defensive] end has come along really well; they've developed so much already," Knight said.
Knight herself has shot 185 goals to sit third in the league's goal-throwing.
Stawell's A Grade netballers will hope to build on the momentum gained in its round seven win over Warrack into the second portion of the season.
Last season's semi-finalists broke a run of three straight losses this season against the Eagles but are only outside the top five on percentage.
Shooter Ebony Summers started the season strongly, shooting over 30 goals in two of the first three games.
Young shooter Ayva Mitchell has stood out in recent weeks.
The Southern Mallee Thunder have had a mixed start to its first season in the WFNL.
It started strongly with victories over Warrack and Ararat before suffering three consecutive losses.
Co-coach Steph Thomson has been strong in the attacking ring with 179 goals, which sees her inside the top five.
Warrack has exposed talented juniors to the top level in 2024.
Despite the team's lone win against the Rats in round one, Ava Koschitzke, Jordan Heller, Isabella Orszulak, and Charlie Inkster have all taken to the court.
Warrack shooter Sarah Marchment has added 81 goals in seven matches.
It has been a tough start to the season for Ararat's A Grade netballers.
Sally Noble's side is yet to register a win in the opening seven rounds.
Despite the results, the Rats have shown its play can stack up in recent weeks, only being defeated by the in-form Burras by 12 goals in round six.
Laney McLoughlan leads the way for Ararat in the attacking ring with 134 goals from seven matches.
Shooting partner Jesse Bligh and mid-courter Mon Scott have been regulars in the best.
