WFNL round seven team lists: Saints, Stawell to regain talls; debuts earned

The Horsham Saints and Stawell Warriors have regained some height for round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, June 1.
Nathan Koenig has returned from injury for the Saints, whilst James Sclanders will play his first senior match since round 15, 2023.
Sclanders joins Owen Summers as ins for the Warriors; Kyan Mellor and Ben Davis are out.
The Saints have also made two other changes.
Mitchell Clarke also returns to the side, while Mitch Amos will make his senior debut.
Minyip Murtoa has named 22 for its clash with the Saints.
Nick Cushing is an addition; one player will be omitted.
The Roos have made two changes for its clash with the ladder-leading Rats at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
After being a late out in round six, Andrew Moore returns to the Roos' engine room; Thomas O'Dwyer will also return to the senior squad for the first time since week two of the 2023 finals.
Jackson Calder and Michael Pohlner are out.
Former GWV Rebel and Ararat Rat Pat Toner will make his senior debut against Dimboola.
James Hosking is the other addition as young defender James Jennings and Izaiyah Turner make way.
Nhill will make at least three changes for its first match against the Southern Mallee Thunder at Davis Park.
Glen Saniong returns to the seniors for the first time in 2024, and Toby Marshall returns after a two-goal performance in the reserves.
The Thunder have made two changes for the clash.
Jackson Fisher and Nicholas Yarran's fifth and second matches of the season against the Tigers.
In: Pat Toner, James Hosking.
Out: James Jennings, Izaiyah Turner.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Pat Toner, James Hosking, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Kobe Davis, Ryan Bates.
In: Andrew Moore, Thomas O'Dwyer.
Out: Jackson Calder, Michael Pohlner.
Lineup: Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Patrick Lindsay, Will Griffiths, Alex Jakiel, Jack Wood, Archer Laverty, Ash Clugston, Thomas O'Dwyer, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech, Evan Hunter.
In: Nathan Koenig, Mitchell Clarke, Mitch Amos.
Out: Bowen Friend, Levi Munyard, Zane Munyard.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan, Mitch Amos
In: Nick Cushing.
Out:
Lineup: Kade Petering, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Mackinnon Rogers, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg.
In: Toby Marshall, Glen Saniong,
Out: Pat Purcell, Deek Roberts, James Quinn.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Tim Bone, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Toby Marshall, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Angus Wheaton, Josh Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander,
In: Jackson Fisher, Nicholas Yarran.
Out: Jake Garvey, Kai Sheers.
Lineup: Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, , Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Jack Baird, Tim Sanford.
In: James Sclanders, Owen Summers.
Out: Kyan Mellor, Ben Davis.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Sam Jenkinson, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Marlon Motlop, Owen Summers.
Not yet named.
