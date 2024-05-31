Matt Mellington shares life long passion for martial arts through HAMA

Horsham local Matt Mellington is bringing his lifelong passion and year's of experience in martial arts to almost 150 students at Horsham Allied Marial Arts, six years after launching his small business.
"I probably started martial arts when I was about nine, which was in a police youth service club down at Apollo Bay, boxing" he said.
Since then, Mr Mellington has earned five black belts in different martial arts styles and a green belt in kinetic fighting.
Mr Mellington launched Horsham Allied Martial Arts in 2017 at 2/2C Clark Street.
HAMA teaches several styles of martial arts including zen do kai karate, kids karate, krav maga, dos pares and kinetic fighting.
Muay thai is also taught at HAMA.
Instructors, plus myself, travel to Thailand and train over there and then we'll come back and impart our knowledge," he said.
"When I originally started 25 students was going to be my aim," he said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Mellington said HAMA had about 170 students and now has about 140.
Amongst HAMA's membership is about 90 kids, with 20 students often on the mat on any given night.
Mr Mellington said the benefits of martial arts extends beyond personal safety.
"The main aim of us is, yes to learn self defence, but also build confidence in people," he said.
"Hopefully instil some good values like integrity, loyalty, respect."
Mr Mellington also said martial arts can help build discipline, implement healthy habits and can help work on people's fitness.
He also said he see's a lot of kids come to his classes because they are not so interested in the traditional sports being played like football and netball.
"Martial arts [might be] something that they've been drawn to," he said.
"Parents like them to come and learn things like respect and dedication."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.