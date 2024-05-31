Concert nights and cozy coats: a Melbourne adventure as winter hits

It's always at this time of year that I appreciate my heavy coat collection, and it is quite a collection.
After annoyingly hogging my wardrobe all summer and autumn, winter comes, and I tumble towards my it, tugging out just the right coat to help me survive each day.
The rains have come, woohoo!
Now there's the cold, hmmm.
I suffer from the cold, so at this moment, while I sit snuggled up in one of my favourite op shop finds, I'm feeling warm across my back and shoulders.
Just right.
Last weekend one of my biggest decisions was about which coat to take to Melbourne for the weekend.
As a light traveller, I limited myself to one on my back and one in my case.
As it turned out, I wore both my coats at once, a leather crop jacket under my grey overcoat, which was a perfect combination for wandering around the city until midnight.
I was off to a 'For King and Country' show with some besties, and it was fabulous! Incredible artists, terrific company, delicious food and fancy cocktails.
Best decisions ever.
What I should have put much more time into was my shoe selection.
My cute silver ankle boots had a reasonable heel for dealing with cobblestone laneways, basement restaurants and wine bar staircases, but the 20 minutes of walking to the concert venue meant a 20 minute walk back towards the city lights, and by then my cute boots were torture chambers.
How can a woman who has raised three daughters still be making such rookie mistakes herself?
I continue to suffer a week later as my poor feet recover.
Limping didn't stop me taking my big girls out for a buffet breakfast though.
We ate until we could barely breath and I caught up on all their news.
Well, most of their news, there seems to be so much.
Both young ladies are flat out with work, study, socialising and volunteering.
Next weekend they'll be camping out at the State Youth Games in Gippsland.
The rain and cold has come just in time to turn that event into it's usual gumboots around the firepit feast.
So, you can imagine my main concern, "Girls, have you packed a warm coat?"
