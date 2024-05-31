HDFNL Round eight teams: Rams lose Combe, Cameron back for Bombers

Noradjuha Quantong welcomes back playing coach Damian Cameron who hasn't played since round two.
Rupanyup made several changes to its line up, headlined by the omission of Northern Territory player Zachary Robinson and captain Joshua Bolitho.
Amongst the Panthers to return to the field is Blake Downer who in round seven kicked seven majors.
Kalkee's Tarkyn Benbow will step into the blue and red's senior side after collecting five best player nods in the reserves so far this year.
Koby Westerland returns to the Lakers line up for the first time since round three.
Pimpinio see's Keegan King return to its line up to take on the Southern Roos.
King was named among the Tigers' best on three occasions before missing the round seven clash against Noradjuha Quantong.
Saints have also made plenty of changes for round eight with four new inclusions.
Natimuk United playing coach Jarred Combe headlines the Rams changes.
Ins: Allan McIntyre, Dale Smith, Lachie Marks, Tom Cooper
Outs: William Middleton, Fraser Thompson, Shaun King, Ben Campbell
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Allan McIntyre, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Lachie Marks, Anthony Moneva, Ben Kilby, Tom Cooper
Ins: Jacob Hill
Outs: William Plush
Line up: Nick Pekin, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Jacob Hill, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Tom Hair, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Tarkyn Benbow, Brendan McDonald
Outs: Brenden Hobbs, Deacon Briggs
Line up: Isiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Tarkyn Benbow, Patrick Mills, Brendan McDonald, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Jayke Greig, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Dylan Natt
Outs: Lochlyn Hahne, Jonno Hicks
Line-up: Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Andrea, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Justin Marra, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White
Ins: Riley Lenehan, Ambrose Launder, Angus Mintern
Outs: Hamish Roberts, Harry Miller, Daniel Down
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Oliver Sykes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Brett Ervin, Jarrod Kemp, Campbell Mason, Ambrose Launder, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Josh Hutchinson, Josh McCluskey, Angus Mintern.
Ins: Daniel Werner, Bailey Taylor
Outs: Jarred Combe, Lachlan Hutchinson
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Taylor Wiese, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Joey Nagorcka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Baxter Perry, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Kane Bates-Russell, Kyah Wilkinson, Callum Hayes, Bailey Taylor
Ins: Damian Cameron
Outs: Jack McRae
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dylan Shelley, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Ryder Pope, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, Kade Bergen, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
Ins: Keegan King
Outs: Dylan Baker
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Jai Brown, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Kieran Sait, Charlie Taylor, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Blake Downer
Outs: Cam Weston, Andy Phelan, Zachary Robinson, Joshua Bolitho, Tom Arthur
Line up: Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Jacob Christie, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Blake Downer, Jakob Davis, Hugo Jenke, Max Sudholz.
Ins: Koby Westerland, Hayden Jamieson
Outs: Brody Faull, Evan Barber
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gebert, Ryan Gebert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Jayden Clayfield, Jak Parfett, Tyson Kidney, Hayden Jamieson, Connor Schiller
