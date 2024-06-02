ACT Natimuk to commence 'friends and community events' from late June

ACT Natimuk will present the first of three friends and community events on Friday, June 28.
The June event will feature Jacquie Tinkler, an artist and educator who recently moved to Natimuk.
Ms Tinkler will be sharing her vision for the new Goat Gallery.
"The new Goat Gallery is about art, happenings and mischief," Ms Tinkler said.
The event will be held at the Natimuk Soldiers Memorial Hall between 7-9 pm.
Bar facilities and nibbles will be provided at the free event.
ACT Natimuk also launched the 'Now More Than Ever' exhibition at the Natimuk Goat Gallery on Saturday, June 1, to mark Reconciliation Week.
The Natimuk-based arts organisation has partnered with the Geriwerd Wimmera Reconciliation Network to host the event curated by Wotjobaluk, Jadawadjali and Djubagalk woman Gail Harradine.
The exhibition includes works created by Ms Harradine, as well as Wotjobolak and Gunaikurnai man Thomas Marks.
An artwork by Mr Marks is currently on display in the front window of the Horsham Police Station.
