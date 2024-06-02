The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

ACT Natimuk to commence 'friends and community events' from late June

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2024 - 9:55am, first published June 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Natimuk will present the first of three friends and community events on Friday, June 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.