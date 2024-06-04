The Wimmera Mail-Times
Corruption and mis-use of position in local government forum

By Sheryl Lowe
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
Corruption, misuse of position, and conflict of interest in local government were among the topics discussed at the Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) forum held on Wednesday, May 29, at the Town Hall in Horsham.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

