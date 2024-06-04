Corruption and mis-use of position in local government forum

Corruption, misuse of position, and conflict of interest in local government were among the topics discussed at the Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) forum held on Wednesday, May 29, at the Town Hall in Horsham.
With the 2024 local government elections looming, the forum was predominantly directed to the councils and councillors and how best to avoid issues.
A small number of the public also attended, with the audience numbering about 50 in total.
Guest Speakers David Wolf, the Deputy Commissioner for IBAC, and Michael Stefanovic, the Chief Municipal Inspector for the Local Government Inspectorate, have experience in similar fields such as the Police Force, United Nations, and Royal Commissions.
The forum was part of a regional tour by IBAC in the lead-up to the October elections, when topics on the table can be more prevalent and how best councils can prepare for the risks.
The speakers said increased issues can be attributed to campaigning by new or existing candidates, enthusiasm, or ignorance, either unintended or by others who hoped their practice of being willfully blind would protect them.
They said issues can also include manipulation of the system, which mocks the democratic process and the sector.
Further revelations by speakers that not all complaints they receive are investigated due to a lack of resources or based on the appearance of importance concerned some audience members, who questioned who decided on the importance or relevance.
The audience was assured that all intelligence is important and could help create the full picture of a systemic problem in time; therefore, they considered each piece to be a missing link and encouraged the audience to continue to be vigilant.
IBAC's core work is to inform, prevent, and detect wrongdoing in the public sector and expose it when necessary.
Their work covers state and local government, police, parliament, and the judiciary, including judges and courts.
The data they receive assists the department in gaining insights into trends, risks, and opportunities.
They then review recommendations and monitor police internal investigations.
The function of the Local Government Inspectorate is to examine, investigate, and prosecute any matter relating to council operations and electoral issues.
Historically, the number of complaints about councils, councillors, or mayors increases in an election year, especially in the weeks before polling day.
Surveys revealed that 73 percent of councillors in Victoria agreed corruption is a problem in the state and 62 percent of local government employees agreed.
A further 64 percent of councillors surveyed had personally observed or suspected these behaviours occurred against 37 percent of staff.
Among misconceptions about corruption included that many people may not know that nominating someone who is not qualified for the position is an offense.
It is also an offense for elected members to engage council staff to influence reports or decisions.
During the Q and A on the Slido platform, the audience was also told that a rumor could be the basis of a complaint requesting an investigation. Only the Minister can appoint a monitor, and that is assessed on a case-by-case basis before a decision is made.
The LGI is an Independent Agency that ensures Victorian councils follow the Local Government Act 2020. In the previous year, only 20 of the state's 79 councils were not named in a complaint.
Key offences under the Local Government Act 2020 included a councillor's misuse of a position, a conflict of interest by a councillor or senior council employee, directing council staff, and disclosing confidential information.
Horsham Rural City Council CEO Sunil Bhalla welcomed HRCC mayor Robyn Gulline, Yarriamback mayor Kylie Zanker and councillors from surrounding shires.
He said HRCC had measures in place to minimise the risk of corruption in his council and that doing the right thing was more than the law; it was anhis values and those of his staff.
