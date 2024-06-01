Demons win leaves Rams reeling after in 91-point blow out | HDFNL R8

The Laharum Demons senior football side claimed victory over the Natimuk United Rams in convincing fashion at Cameron Oval on Saturday, June 1.
The Demons controlled the contest from the first bounce, giving few opportunities to the visiting Rams in the round eight HDFNL clash.
Laharum was quick to earn possession and move deep into offensive territory.
Natimuk United repelled the Demons first advance after a skirmish of hand balls, but were unable to push out of danger.
The Demons soon opened the scoring with a goal, and followed it up with some fast ball-movement from the restart to double their lead.
The Rams struggled to find any forward momentum.
Kicks weren't finding open targets, and when players had possession, they'd be pressured before they could make use of the ball.
Laharum had three majors before the Rams first found points in the 15th minute.
Natimuk United kicked two before Laharum took control again.
The Demons were dominant in the second quarter and kept Natimuk scoreless through the term.
The Rams did find avenues forward, but on multiple occasions the side's final kick fell short and the Demons claimed easy marks at the foot of the posts.
At halftime Laharum led by 63 points
Natimuk United ended its scoring drought quickly in the third.
And, while Laharum's offensive pressure stayed high, the Rams soon followed it up, showing signs of a fight back.
The sudden surge for Natimuk United had Laharum's playing coach Shannan Argall calling for discipline amongst his defenders.
But, that was the last goal Natimuk United would score.
Laharum steadied the ship to re-take the momentum for the rest of the term, and the Rams were kept again scoreless through the fourth quarter.
At the final siren, Laharum were ahead 18.9 (117) - 4.2 (26) to claim the 91 point victory.
Elsewhere, Harrow Balmoral has beaten the Pimpinio Tigers handily, and taken the top spot on the HDFNL ladder.
A seven-goal third quarter was particularly strong for Harrow Balmoral as the Southern Roos bound into the lead.
Pimpinio went goalles through the final term before Harrow Balmoral won 21.12 (138) - 8.12 (60).
Kalkee came within arms reach of a monumental fight back to claim an upset win at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Trailing by 26 points at half time, Kalkee found a gear the side had been missing for over a year.
By restricting the Bombers to a solitary third quarter goal, while kicking four of their own, Kalkee sat just three points behind at the final break, with victory in its sights.
But it was not to be, as Noradjuha Quantong held on for the win 10.5 (65) - 7.12 (54).
Despite a round topping eight goals off the boot of Justin Beugelaar, Taylors Lake has left Kaniva Recreation Reserve without reward.
Kaniva Leeor United beat the Lakers 13.10 (88) - 12.6 (78).
And Rupanyup claimed victory against Edenhope Apsley at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, 11.13 (79) - 6.10 (46).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.