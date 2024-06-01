The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Review

Demons win leaves Rams reeling after in 91-point blow out | HDFNL R8

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated June 1 2024 - 8:42pm, first published 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Laharum Demons senior football side claimed victory over the Natimuk United Rams in convincing fashion at Cameron Oval on Saturday, June 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.