Defensive dominance propels Demons to 40-goal victory | HDFNL R8

The Laharum Demons claimed a dominant win against the Natimuk United Rams at Cameron Oval for round eight of the HDFNL A grade netball competition.
The Demons charged through all four quarters in command of the contest to win 66-26.
Laharum was quick to take control from the outset.
The Rams had the first centre pass, and after slipping past Laharum's formidable mid court, the side ran into the Demon's rock solid defensive pair, Bec McIntyre and Ema Iredell.
Natimuk United struggled to contain Laharum's offence throughout the match, despite significant pressure kept on the Demon's star goal shooter Caitlin Jones-Story,
Jones-Story, who was playing her 150th game in the Demons colours, often found herself outnumbered by Natimuk defenders as the Laharum shifted the ball into the forward third.
But, she still controlled the space within the ring and kept the goals coming for Laharum, scoring 37 of her side's goals.
Laharum's playing coach, McIntyre, subbed herself off in the second term, handing the goal keeper tags to youngster Keely Elliot.
But, the Demons defence proved ever stout despite the change.
Scoring became more elusive for Natimuk United late in the game as Laharum charged further into the lead.
Despite the high energy play from Natimuk United's young line up, the Rams couldn't keep up with Laharum and lost by 40 goals.
Laharum's centre and captain Liv Jones-Story was named best on court.
Elsewhere in round eight, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have climbed back to third on the HDFNL ladder after the side claimed a tight victory against league rivals Kalkee.
With Shannon Couch back in Noradjuha Quantong's line up and wearing the goal shooter tags, the Bombers were a tough beat at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers' won three of the tightly contested quarters, and tied the other to lead at the umpire's final whistle 48-41.
The Rupanyup Panthers also claimed victory in round eight of the HDFNL, defeating the defending premiers Edenhope Apsley, 58-22.
Zanaiya Bergen shot 40 goals for Rupanyup while defensive duo Victoria Taylor and Jedda Heard we named as the Panthers best.
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos claimed their first A grade netball win in over a season when the side beat Pimpinio, 43-39, at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
Tori Dunstan and Emily Langley were named as Laharum's best.
And, Kaniva Leeor United beat Taylors Lake at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, 45-38.
