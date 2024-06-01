Saints' fourth quarter surge leads to win over Burras | WFNL round seven

A five-goal final term from the Horsham Saints has secured a 14.9 (93) - 13.12 (90) win over the Burras in round seven of the Wimmera Football Netball League on Saturday, June 1.
Minyip Murtoa kicked the game's opening two goals before the Saints roared back with three of its own.
A late Tanner Smith goal reduced the margin to two goals at the first change.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott was thrilled with his side's ball movement in the first term.
"How good is it when we're moving the ball quickly, that's getting back to our core. That's what we're all about," Knott said.
A Wilson Mitchell interception set up Smith's second as Minyip Murtoa cut the margin in half.
However, the Saints hit straight back.
The middle of the term was played between the arc as both sides wanted to control the tempo.
Warwick Stone converted a long set shot for the home side as the margin was back inside a goal.
Jake Leith converted a set shot after the half time siren as the home side trailed by a point at the long break.
The Saints exploded out of the blocks in the third as it owned territory and possession.
The Burras then took advantage of a mismatch as Jae McGrath converted a tight set shot after a contested mark.
The football continued to be predominately in the Saints' forward half.
However, the Burras started to dominate clearances, as Oscar Gawith kicked back-to-back goals to give his side the lead.
Nick Cushing kicked the last goal of the term as Minyip Murtoa held a one-goal lead at the last change.
Burras senior coach Gareth Hose was pleased with his side's intent in the third term.
"We bought that tackle pressure and hunted the ball when it was there," Hose said.
"Let's not drop our body language the entire quarter.
"It's going to be a grind and go down to the very end."
It was a patient start to the final term, as neither side wanted to make a mistake.
It was a dropped mark that caused the first goal of the quarter.
Gawith was in the right place at the right time and put the Burras 14 points up.
The visitors then kicked four consecutive majors and created a two-goal lead.
The football pinged from end-to-end as a 50-metre free kick saw McGrath bring the Burras back within a goal.
Cody Bryan roved the boundary thrown in and slammed home the Saints' fifth of the term.
Stone converted a late set shot to reduce the margin to three points.
The Burras then had a stoppage deep in the forward 50, but that's when the full-time siren rang.
Oscar Gawith kicked four goals for the home side.
Gawith joined Warwick Stone atop the Burras' best.
While Corey Morgan added four as he played his former club for the first time.
Cody Bryan and Jordy Keyte featured in the Saints' best.
Four goals from Roos senior coach Jack Landt could not get the Dimboola an upset win over Ararat.
The Rats came away with the 16.14 (110) - 10.9 (69) win.
Adam Haslett, Henry Shea, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor and Izaiyah Turner added two goals as Ararat had 11 individual goal kickers.
Stawell responded after a last-start defeat with a 14.18 (102) - 4.6 (30) win over Warrack.
The Warriors kept the Eagles to two goals in the first half, but inaccurate shooting meant that the home side still had work to do.
The second half saw Stawell kick 9.7 to cement the victory.
Cody Driscoll kicked three goals to take his season tally to 22.
A five-goal first term from the Thunder clinched a 14.13 (97) - 7.10 (52) victory over Nhill.
Both Brad Lowe and Rupert Sangster kicked three goals for Southern Mallee.
The Thunder now moves two-games clear of Horsham in third on` the ladder.
