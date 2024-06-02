Call on doctors in Grampians region to improve response to family violence

DOCTORS are being called on to skill-up in better identifying and understanding family violence.
The Grampians region - taking in the Central Highlands, Pyrenees and Wimmera - has far higher rates of gendered violence than the state average, Women's Health Grampians has reported. In some communities these rates are double the average.
Emily Learley, who leads a family violence response training program for general practitioners in the state's west, said family violence was a significant health issue that was a challenge for clinics.
"GPs must recognise and respond to a range of medical ailments," she said. "...We understand it's a challenge for GPs - it's a very time-poor workforce and primary care practice is similar. Historically, family violence is a recognised gap in training.
"It's also a little unclear for GPs the legal documentation and how to navigate this."
This training has been in the making since 2019 with program development in western Victoria under way from late 2022. The latest call for GPs to up-skill comes as Ballarat has been in the national spotlight for three women allegedly murdered.
Western Victoria has been identified as one of six primary health networks in the nation to receive federal funding to create and adapt training for GPs on family violence responses. The network has been teaming with six GP clinics in the west to refine and customise the pilot program delivery, which also trains practice nurses, practice managers and front of house practice staff.
Ms Learley said it was important all practice staff understood what the latest, best practice in this space looked like to safely identify and guide patients to the help they needed.
Key to this has been linking in localised specialist services, such as Orange Door.
A training package has been created in what Ms Learley said were "bite-sized" modules for GPs to follow and re-visit in a bid to develop knowledge, rather than a one-off "good-to-go" training session.
"We want to roll it out to as many practices as we can."
Financial incentives are available to clinics undertaking the program. The training has been funded until June 30, 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.