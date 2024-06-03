NCFL: Redbacks and Bulls split points, Nullawil sneak home against Magpies

Wedderburn and Birchip-Watchem have played out the first draw of the 2024 NCFL season after the Redbacks came from the clouds to snatch a share of the points.
It was the Redback's first home game of the season as they opened their new Donaldson Park Complex.
Down by six goals during the third term, injuries to Bulls gun ruckman Hamish Hosking and star Marshall Rippon (knee) turned the tide for the Redbacks as they stormed home with the last four goals of the match.
It's the first time this season that the Bulls have dropped points, but they remain at the top of the ladder.
"It was a patchy game from us," Bulls coach Trevor Ryan told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"We had periods where we played really well and others when it all went wrong.
"Losing Hamish (Hosking) hurt our midfielder's abilities to get their hands on the footy first.
"We had our opportunities but fumbled quite a bit due to their pressure, which gave the ball back to them, and they took their chances.
"We thought the lead we got out to would win us the game, but they kept fighting and got space in the middle of the ground, which we never should have allowed.
"But they're a pretty good running side when they get the game on their terms, and we found it hard to stop when they had that momentum."
The Redbacks have banked the points through their tough early stretch of away games, plus premiership favourites Birchip-Watchem on Saturday to sit with a 3-2-1 record.
After Nullawil (away) next week, they play six of their last nine matches at Donaldson Park.
Nullawil has snuck over the line by nine points at Boort, recording a much-needed victory, 87-78.
Boort made the most of the wind in the opening stanza, kicking seven goals to one before the Maroons were just as efficient in the second term, going into half-time with a one-point advantage.
Both sides kicked three goals each in a tense final term, with the Maroons getting the chocolates.
It keeps Darryl Wilson's side in touch with the top four being two points adrift of Wedderburn.
"We were a bit lucky considering the head-start we gave them," Wilson said.
"But the courage we showed to fight back was a really good sign."
The Maroons lost ruckman Dean Putt to injury, with Andrew Oberdorfer filling in and playing a vital role.
Reigning premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly showed no mercy against bottom-of-the-ladder St Arnaud, winning by 119 points.
The Tigers had 12 individual goal-kickers, with Billy Mcinnes nailing four.
Youngster Thomas Cox was named as the Tiger's best.
A brave Charlton came up short against Donald by 31 points.
The Navies were right in the contest at three-quarter-time, down by 15 points, and perhaps should have been closer if not for kicking 4.13 (37) to that stage.
A four-goal to two last quarter from Donald put the result beyond doubt as Trent Grant continued his terrific season with five more majors.
