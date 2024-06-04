Volleyball Horsham teams set for 2024 Victorian Country Championships

Volleyball Horsham will send five teams into battle this weekend, when they travel to the Latrobe Valley for the 2024 Victorian Country Championships.
The contingent will be spearheaded by the current women's division one champions who are keen to go back to back and emulate the team of 2013-14 that achieved that feat.
Team captain Kara Johnson says this year's team will be completely different to last year's with youth replacing experience.
"Sophie Quick and Paige Hemley will get their first opportunity at this level and both have enjoyed good preparations in the lead up to the championships," she said.
"Sophie did well in her libero role at the Ballarat tournament, while Paige has played consistently well for Phantoms in state league."
Johnson said the feeling within the group is one of confidence without getting too far ahead of themselves.
"Despite the changes the team feels very settled compared to their challengers who have players coming from all over the place to fill spots," she said.
"If we are to go back to back it will be because we have eight girls that want to play together and value pulling on the navy and red Volleyball Horsham uniform."
Johnson believes the biggest challenge will come from Warrnambool again, the team they beat in four sets in last year's final.
"They have four girls that play with Phantoms in state league so they have been getting solid competition all season, which should prepare them well." she said
Other challengers in the women's division one are Bendigo and Latrobe Valley.
In the men's division one a new look Volleyball Horsham team will take to the court spearheaded by returning setter Matthew Berry and the experienced duo of Nick Adamson and Cam Robinson.
Berry is confident of breaking through but is conscious of the massive challenge ahead of his team.
"Latrobe Valley, Sunraysia and Bendigo all have new look teams compared to previous years, so if we can manage our players well enough, we can give ourselves a chance," he said.
"We only need to look back to 2019 when we won Volleyball Horsham's only gold at this level to see that all you have to do is win the games you're supposed to, and anything can happen come medal matches."
While the Volleyball Horsham division one teams will have a lot of interest in them, the division two and three teams will put the benefits of a thorough preparation into play as they strive towards making an impact on their respective divisions.
Men's division two coach Jake Myerscough is excited for the prospects of his young team.
"Six of my eight are still teenagers and we know how younger players can play, brilliantly one minute then scratching your head the next, so I'm not putting any expectations on them, only to enjoy themselves and let the results take care of themselves," he said
Volleyball Horsham vice president Matt McLoughlin would like to thank the team managers and coaches who are giving of their time this weekend to give their teams every opportunity to do their best.
"Our volunteers are amazing, and this is just another example of that support that we as an organization receive from a wonderful group of people," he said.
The volleyball community, together with the wider community, rallied for a cause and raised in excess of $7000 for the Dandy Family during last weekend's Lightning Spike.
Volleyball Horsham's Laelah Robertson said members and non-members enjoyed a day of playing in a fun environment to raise important funds to support Fletcher Dandy and his family, as the youngster fights luekemia.
"The juniors set the tone for the day when they played some exciting matches, while the division one teams put on a show and the division two teams enjoyed some fun volleyball," Robertson said.
"We hear Fletcher is doing well and fighting hard and hopefully this contribution can bring a smile to his and the rest of the family's faces during this tough battle."
