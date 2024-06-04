The run home: Treble of local greyhounds hit the winners circle in Horsham

Local trainers weren't as dominant this week against the week prior but that still didn't stop a treble of local greyhounds returning to the winner's circle at Horsham on Tuesday, May 28.
Heather Baxter of Murtoa set the ball rolling when the talented Weblec Whistler produced a railing masterclass to win by three lengths.
Jumping midfield, Whistler settled third early but on entering the corner rallied hard and on straightening for home had hit the front and was not challenges again, stopping the clock in a nice 27:47sec over the 485m trip.
Garry George of Beulah continued his golden run of form when Trespassing made it two wins on the bounce.
Coming from the wide draw, Trespassing was forced to work extremely hard early in order to cross his rivals before the corner.
Once he had crossed the field the race was all but over and it was just a matter of times and margins.
Trespassing stopped the clock in a very nice 23:30sec four lengths to the better of his rivals.
Team Hammerstein of Ararat rounded out the local treble when Numerous produced one of the quickest runs in recent times at the track, recording a flying 22:94sec performance over the 410m journey.
Numerous flew the lids and put on a brilliant front running display of shear speed defeating a smart line up by one and a half lengths.
