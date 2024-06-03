Ex-AFL player's guest appearance propels Kaniva Leeor United to first win

Ex-Gold Coast, Fremantle and Melbourne AFL player Harley Bennell made a guest appearances for the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars on Saturday, June 1 in round eight of the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League.
Bennell, who has played 88 games in the AFL premiership since being picked second in the 2010 draft, has guest starred for several clubs around country Victoria during the 2024 season.
He pulled on the Cougars blue, green and white to play a pivotal role in securing the side's first seniors victory, kicking seven goals in KLU's 13.10 (88) - 12.6 (78) victory against Taylors Lake.
Bennell was also named amongst the Cougars best for his performance.
Also during round eight of the HDFNL, Kaniva Leeor United celebrated milestone games for two club stalwarts.
Sam Hawker ran out in the reserves for his 250th game in Cougars' colours, meanwhile Joel Wagg did the same in the seniors fixture.
After the senior side's victory, KLU's senior side remains 10th on the HDFNL ladder heading into the King's birthday long weekend.
After the break, the Cougars hit the road to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at the Quantong Recreation Reserve.
