The Horsham Rural City Council approved adding the early pioneering family name Harnath to the street name after Roger Asked the council to reconsider his application regarding the unnamed road between Reinheimers Road and Drendels Road in Pimpinio.
Harnath is already included on the Council's Subsidiary Street Name List, as a previous submission was made to honour John Graham Harnath.
However, that submission did not comply with Principle I of the Naming Rules for Places in Victoria, as the rules do not permit naming a place after a living person.
The current submission has been made to commemorate the applicant's late Grandfather, Johann Frederick (Fred) Harnath, and acknowledge his late Great-Grandfather, Johann Harnath.
The submission to the council stated, "Johann Harnath was born March 17, 1845, and travelled to Vectis East from Lake Linlithgow in the Western District with his brother Martin Harnath.
The brothers were pioneer settlers who purchased land in Vectis East from 1872 to 1873. Martin eventually surrendered his entitlement to the land to his brother Johann, who had full ownership.
After passing away in 1887, Johann's wife remarried and continued farming the Vectis East property with the help of their son Fred Harnath.
Fred was the only Harnath family member to remain in the area.
1905 Fred began working at May & Milar Foundry, where he was the head striker for two years before returning to the family farm.
Fred later sold his inheritance of the Vectis East farm and purchased farmland at Greenland Dam, now Dooen.
The Harnath family still owns this property.
Fred contributed to the Greenland Dam community where possible, often attending social events and following his Christian Faith in helping others.
Notably, Fred helped to arrange a meeting between the district families to discuss installing telephone lines in the area.
Fred was the secretary of this venture and traveled to Ararat to learn how to connect lines and install phones in homes.
During the First World War, Fred played the Violin at 'send-offs' and 'Welcome homes' for the servicemen and women.
Fred married in 1933 and later welcomed a son, John Graham Harnath.
John continued to extend the Harnath farms by purchasing land in Pimpinio. The properties in Pimpinio and Dooen remain in the Harnath name and are still farmed by John and his stepsons."
The council accepted the request as it complied with regulations, and the decision to add the name Harnath to the street naming list was passed unanimously.
