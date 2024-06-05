Demons dominate reigning premiers and jump into the top-two before bye

Horsham Demons have jumped into second on the WVFFL senior women's ladder after 9.9 (63) - 3.5 (25) over Hamilton in round seven on Sunday, June 2.
The Demons dominated territory early at City Oval.
Crystal Summers opened the scoring after she converted a long set shot.
Just as Horsham looked to have the football locked in its forward half, Hamilton executed a successful counter-attack.
The home side had the perfect response, however, as Elle Treloar and Dellie Brown added quick goals to give Horsham a 15-point lead at the first change.
Demons senior coach Sam Rintoule was pleased with his side's opening quarter but wanted to clean things up inside the forward 50.
"We're probably just being a bit rushed in front of goal," Rintoule said.
"We just need to take a bit more time; you're not as rushed as you think."
Horsham continued to create chances early in the second term.
Forward-linking handballs created a chance for Tatiarna Nelson, but her running shot missed from close range.
The Demons did not need a second invitation.
An unselfish pass allowed Lauren Hawkins to finish on the run.
Through the mid-point of the quarter, Hamilton had the football locked in its forward half; despite the pressure, the Demons' defence held firm.
Treloar scored a goal in the final minute of the first half, and the Demons led by 28 points at the long break.
It took eight minutes for Horsham to break through in the third term.
After several stoppages in neutral territory, Van Ika broke the game open and kicked the Demons' sixth goal.
Huggins snapped home a goal with two minutes remaining in the third as Horsham's lead was extended to 39 points.
Hamilton made the first move in the final term.
The Kangaroos got over the back of the Horsham defence, and
Leah Mirtschin ran into an open goal.
Treloar responded with her third major as the margin returned to 39 points.
Mirtschin made it two goals for the quarter as Hamilton did not allow Horsham to run time off the clock.
Treloar rounded out the game with her fourth goal as the home side defeated the reigning premiers by 40 points.
Goalkickers: Elle Treloar 4, Dellie Brown, Lauren Hawkins, Madeleine Huggins, Van Ika, Crystal Summers.
Best: Crystal Summers, Tatiarna Nelson, Elle Treloar, Catherine O'Dea, Dellie Brown, Holly Nuske.
The senior women and under-18s have a league bye for the King's Birthday long weekend on Sunday, June 9, before it travels to play South Warrnambool on June 16.
