Edenhope local giving Lakeside Living residents bike tours of Lake Wallace

Lakeside Living aged care residents in Edenhope will be chaperoned to the parkrun finish line every Saturday, following a trio bike tour of Lake Wallace.
Edenhope College principal Trevor McClure will pick up a different passenger each week.
He timed the tours to coincide with parkrun so residents could socialise with the community of participants and volunteers.
Mr McClure was part of the Murray to Moyne team that raised funds for Grampians Health Edenhope's trio bike.
"I thought this was a good way to put it to use," he said.
"It gives me some exercise and it's good for the residents to have a chat, so it's awesome."
Don Dixon was first to take up the opportunity on a frosty May morning.
"I'm a hardy old farmer so I didn't notice the cold," Mr Dixon said.
"It's not as cold as when I would go out fox hunting and shooting rabbits, that's for sure.
"It's good to see the lake and get some air."
Mr McClure has also lined up trio bike training for senior college students, so they too will be able to take residents on regular outings.
