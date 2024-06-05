The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Edenhope local giving Lakeside Living residents bike tours of Lake Wallace

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 5 2024 - 7:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lakeside Living aged care residents in Edenhope will be chaperoned to the parkrun finish line every Saturday, following a trio bike tour of Lake Wallace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.