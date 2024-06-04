Chalambar Golf Club set to host two day event, the Forbes Cup

Chalambar Golf Club will host the two-day Forbes Cup for 2024 this week, beginning on Thursday, June 6.
The club will celebrate the 62nd Forbes Cup, with clubs coming from around the state to participate.
"We are looking forward to an exciting two days of golf," said organiser Pam Brennan.
"It's particularly exciting considering the difficulties experienced by many clubs and organizations during and since Covid.
"We are delighted to be hosting the cup this year again," she said.
"We are very proud of our wonderful staff in the Bistro who are ready and waiting to welcome members and visitors to enjoy a meal together on the first night, too," she said.
"This event is not only about great golf; it is also about creating wonderful memories and enjoying the grounds and fine food at Chalambar."
The Forbes Cup 4BBB pairs event will be held on Thursday, with 96 competitors, and the team's stroke event on Friday will have 88 competitors.
The perpetual trophy was donated by Ruth Forbes, one of the founding members of Chalambar.
Each club team consists of four members, and the winning team is decided by the best aggregate of the four net scores.
Margie and Jim Kilpatrick sponsored the Forbes Cup in memory of Pat Kilpatrick, a dedicated member of the Chalambar community.
Chalambar has entered two teams this year, Tania Dignan will captain the first team, including players Sharon Powell, Chris Dohnt, and Gayle Dadswell.
Shirley Hetherington will captain the second team, which includes Rene Hamilton, Trish Heard, and Cathy Jennings.
"The volunteers have done an excellent job getting the course in top condition for the event," Ms Brennan said.
"We are very grateful to them.
"Many of our members have been very supportive and helped prepare for this event too" she said.
Members have actively supported the committee in preparing and running the two days of competition.
Participants from far and wide will participate, including Ballarat, Barwon Heads, Beaufort, Buninyong, Camperdown, Chalambar, Cobden, Commonwealth, East Framlingham, Eastern, Grampians, Hamilton, Hepburn Springs, Horsham, Midlands, Mt. Xavier, Mooralla, Portarlington, Port Fairy, Stawell, Timboon, Warrnambool, and Willaura.
The Forbes Cup began in 1961 and has been held annually, except for a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
Members and visitors will enjoy a 'Retro Dinner' on Thursday night at Chally's Bistro and be entertained by a retro fashion parade, a golf quiz, and a trivia session.
