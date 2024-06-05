The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wahsaypaw Payhae gains invaluable experience working with Grampians Health

By Staff Reporters
June 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham College year 10 student Wahsaypaw Payhae has gained invaluable understanding of a hospital environment after a week of work experience with Grampians Health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.