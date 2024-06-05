Wahsaypaw Payhae gains invaluable experience working with Grampians Health

Horsham College year 10 student Wahsaypaw Payhae has gained invaluable understanding of a hospital environment after a week of work experience with Grampians Health.
Ms Payhae is interested in a career in nursing, and she is the first of 10 students who will complete a week of work experience at Grampians Health Wimmera Base Hospital during their second term of school.
Grampians Health careers advisor and training officer Andrew Vague said work experience students were able to gain experience in a variety of roles over their week.
"I'm always very grateful that the heads of our various departments are welcoming to the students and involve them in the work as much as they can," Mr Vague said.
"The students get opportunities to work in a range of different clinical and non-clinical areas including the Laundry, Kitchen, Stores, Orderly/Cleaner, Physiotherapy, Speech Pathology, Podiatry, Dietetics, Social Work, Occupational Therapy, Allied Health Assistant and Meaningful Life at the Wimmera Nursing Home.
"For someone like Wahsaypaw who is looking at nursing as a career, that background can prove invaluable and for Grampians Health, it's a great way to showcase the career opportunities right here in the Wimmera."
Mr Vague said many students having completed work experience or worked as juniors at Grampians Health Horsham have returned to work in Horsham and other regional health settings in both clinical and non-clinical roles.
Any year 11 and 12 students interested in organising work experience for 2024 should contact their careers teachers for application details.
While Term 2 positions are filled, there are opportunities still available in other terms that are organised to suit the student's interests and the school program.
