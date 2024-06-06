Blue Ribbon Raceway to host the final meeting of 2023/24 calendar

The end of the Speedway season has finally arrived, and to see it off, the Horsham Speedway Club has turned the last blast into a huge two-day celebration.
The good news is that you're invited to join the about 85 competitors nominated across eight divisions for the speedway carnival on Saturday, June 8th, and Sunday, June 9th.
The event will host a wide range of sections, ensuring something for all the fans.
The Wingless Sprints will headline the card with no less than 30 competitors coming to do battle over the two-day festival.
The always popular V8 Trucks will feature the largest field for their season with seven trucks entered.
The Junior Sedans will be divided into three categories: the top stars for those with greater speed and experience and the new stars for the less experienced.
In addition, there will be the Speedway Sedans Australia 1200cc section, which includes the rear-wheel-drive older cars.
It is pleasing to see the juniors being supported by Ricochets Run Catch Me Knot Collection, Grayz Creations, Hutchinson Racing, Be Seen Signs, SPH Designs and the 1200 Juniors Parents Group.
The Production Sedans always provide plenty of thrills and spills, and the final event of the season should see the competitors wanting to finish off the season on the best foot forward.
Last but not least, the Vintage Sedans and Vintage Hot Rods will turn back the hands of time as the sights and sounds of yesteryear return to life.
For the comfort of spectators, teams, officials, etc., the racing will start early this weekend to avoid the winter night cold.
Saturday gates Open at 2 pm, racing from 3 pm, and do it all over again on Sunday with gates Open at 12 noon, racing from 1 pm.
Camping is available at the track.
For further details, please check the Blue Ribbon Raceway Facebook page.
