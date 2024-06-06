The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blue Ribbon Raceway to host the final meeting of 2023/24 calendar

By Paris Charles
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The end of the Speedway season has finally arrived, and to see it off, the Horsham Speedway Club has turned the last blast into a huge two-day celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.