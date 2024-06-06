Horsham identity the late Tom Blair added to HRCC Street Naming List

The late Tom Blair, a well-known Horsham identity, will be honoured with a street named after him.
At the May council meeting, the Horsham Rural City Council considered a request from his daughter, Susan Ellis, to add her father's name to the council's Street Naming list in his honour.
Ms Ellis's request was considered to comply with council regulations, and the motion to support her request was passed unanimously.
Mr Blair was a family man, a dedicated farmer, and a loyal community man, especially regarding farming or bowls.
His wife Heather joked one day that even the children were born around farming, with two born in September before harvest and two born just after harvest.
Mr. Blair left school at 14 and went to work on the family farm; he was passionate about farming, passing on all he knew to the young farmers he met throughout his lifetime.
In her submission to HRCC, she said her father moved to Kalkee with his wife, Heather, whom he married in 1960 when he was 22, where they raised their four children.
"They continued to expand the family farm by purchasing additional farmland in Kalkee, which the Blair family still farms today.
Tom remained active on the family farm until he died in 2022 and was well known for his sheep work and breeding, often topping the market price for his lambs and consistently getting a reasonable price in his sales at the Burnt Creek Livestock Exchange.
It was a frequent occurrence that Tom's lambs would win first prize at the Horsham Agricultural Show.
In addition to his farming commitments, Tom was also an active community member.
He was a member of the Wimmera Field Day Committee for 50 years and was affectionately called Mr Field Days.
He was president of the Victorian Farmers Federation, member of the Peagrowers Co-Op, and member of the Horsham By-Pass committee.
Mr Blair was also involved in the Horsham Agricultural Show Committee, where he served for 60 years, primarily managing the Animal Nursery.
He was also heavily involved in the Horsham City Bowling Club, where he was a member for 50 years, and would often volunteer at the Horsham fishing competition.
He also helped his son Peter to establish the Lentil Company.
HRCC reported that Blair's name conformed to the relevant statutory requirements and the council's relevant policy. The request to add a name to the Street Naming list was submitted to and processed by the Council's Rate Coordinator as required by that policy. The name should be added to the Council's Street Naming list.
Developers should consult the respective road naming authority when preparing subdivision plans but can put forward their preferred street name for consideration and approval. Alternatively, they can choose to use a particular name from the Council Street Naming list.
Council currently has over 50 names to choose from on that list.
