WWHS on the hunt for entrants for third annual cooking competition

For the third year running, West Wimmera Health Service is gearing up for its local Cooking Competition.
WWHS is calling on locals across the Wimmera and Southern Mallee to enter their recipes for a chance to be in the cook-off final in August, judged by celebrity chef Tim Bone.
This year, contestants can create either an entrée or main plant-based protein dish but they must use four key products, including a plant-based protein such as chickpeas or lentils that are grown in the region, Mount Zero Pink lake salt, Dimboola Estate Olive Oil, and Five Ducks Farm chilli jam.
"It's all about sharing the regions' quality produce and ingredients and sparking a bit of fun around health and nutrition," competition organiser and Health Promotion Officer, Jake Wiffen said.
Locals who enjoy creating delicious meals and want a crack at winning a $500 voucher to Roberton's Furniture in Horsham have until Friday, June 28 to enter their recipe into the competition via the online form.
Recipes will be shortlisted, with finalists having the chance to cook their recipe to perfection for celebrity chef Tim Bone at the competition final to be held in Nhill in August.
Dishes will be judged on taste, practicality, affordability, healthiness, and how well local ingredients are featured.
"Going off the success and buzz of the final events over the past two years, we're hoping this year will be just as exciting and bring the community together to enjoy quality and nutritious food," said Mr Wiffen.
