Top teams enjoying hard fought 2024 HDFNL season amidst tight battles

The Horsham District Football and Netball League is now eight rounds into the 2024 season, an the competition is beginning to take shape as the 11 teams enjoy the King's Birthday weekend off.
After plenty of blockbuster clashes, key to some teams season-long ambitions, this year's pecking order is starting to appear.
Just shy of the 18-round season's half way mark, the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos sit atop the HDFNL ladder, yet to see defeat despite facing the league's toughest oppositions.
"We're obviously feeling great to go into the bye, not having lost a game," said Harrow Balmoral's senior football coach, Jai Thompson.
"There's been a few games where we haven't played our best footy, and we've learned a lot from them.
"A lot of these younger guys that we've got have had to step up."
In 2023, the Southern Roos made it a habit to regularly run up big margins each game, but this season, the competition has proven much closer.
"It really brings out the best in players sometimes when your back is against the wall," Thompson said.
Harrow Balmoral's biggest challenge in 2024 has proven to be Stawell's Swifts.
"The first three rounds was as good as I can remember the Swifts starting," said Swifts senior football coach Brett Hargreaves.
Off season recruit, Paul Summers has been a great boost to the Baggies and currently leads the league's goal kicking, with 48.
The Rupanyup Panthers take to the mid season break in third position, the side started low on the ladder with the first round bye, but slowly climbed up the rankings with key victories.
The Panthers biggest victory came in round six, when the side defeated the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, but the side's round seven result against Harrow Balmoral announced the team as an outside contender.
Despite a 20-point defeat against the defending premiers, Panthers coach Brayden Ison was adamant his team should have won, with several missed shots costing the team.
The season's biggest movers have been the Laharum Demons.
A winless 2023 HDFNL saw the side languishing at the bottom of the ladder but a change in fortune has given the mountain men plenty to celebrate this season.
The side sits in fourth place with five wins from eight games.
"We had a long way to go from last year," said Laharum's senior football coach Shannon Argall.
"We were certainly hopeful that we would be getting a few wins.
"But, it is a little bit of a shock that we've been able to make such progress."
The Demons have been a defensive powerhouse in 2024, the side had limited opposition scoring, leaving several team's goalless through entire terms.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have had an up-and-down season so far.
The side looked competitive in defeat against Harrow Balmoral but has struggled to find consistency amidst a number of injuries.
Judah Hobbs' return to the club has been a revelation, he is now leading the Bombers' goal scoring with 24.
New coach, Guy Smith, has turned his young Pimpinio Tigers roster into a strongly competitive team.
It wasn't until the seventh round the the Tigers first faced defeat.
Although, the side has struggled when faced with the league's top teams.
Kalkee is enjoying a stronger season in 2024 but the side still looks like a shell of its former self.
The side sits in seventh but is three games adrift of finals qualifying positions.
Best of the rest seems likely all the reward the Kees could see for their senior footballers in 2024.
It was a strong start to the 2024 season for Taylors Lake the side claimed two wins from the opening rounds, but since then, wins have proved elusive.
The side's playing coach, Justin Beugelaar has been a strong offensive weapon for the side.
He's second on the league's scorers list with 30 goals.
Natimuk United has struggled to find form in 2024 following the departure of some high quality players over the off season.
A round one victory against Kaniva Leeor United showed the side signs of life but the weeks since have gone by without reward.
The side is giving quality match time to several future stars including Joey Nagorka, Cody Frizon, Archie Sudholz and Kaiden Sudholz who have each earned best player nods in the Rams' yellow and blue.
An exodus of high quality footballers in the off season has seen Edenhope Apsley struggle for for through the year.
The side's only win came against Natimuk United.
Seemingly far adrift from the 2024 competition, Kaniva Leeor United looks set for a season of painful losses.
But, the side has been given a momentary reprieve.
Ex-AFL player Harley Bunnell helped the side claim victory against Taylors Lake in round seven.
