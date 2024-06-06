Contenders emerge in the 2024 HDFNL A grade netball as the mid point nears

Eight rounds into the Horsham District Football and Netball League A grade netball season and many of the season's contenders have clashed.
As the dust settles on the first half of the season, and the region's netballers take a deserved weekend off, The Wimmera Mail-Times takes a look at how each team's season is shaping up.
After a couple of years playing the league's perennial second best, the Laharum Demons burst onto court in 2024 as the ladder leaders.
The experienced squad sits unbeaten after eight rounds with wins recorded against several key contenders.
Questions have been asked of the squad, Noradjuha Quantong came within three goals of beating the Demons in round five after having started the final term level.
But, Laharum's strong line up hasn't slowed.
Offensive star Caitlin Jones-Story has starred inside the ring, she's leading the league's scorers list, notching up her 300th goal against Natimuk United in round eight.
The Demons have also been successful in achieving coach, Bec McIntyre's goal of giving more A grade opportunity to the club's younger players, with the likes of Rylee Hateley, Kara Johnson and Keely Elliott get good time on court alongside the Demons' stars.
The Rupanyup Panthers sit second on the HDFNL ladder and is shaping up as key contenders for Laharum.
The Panthers and Demons are yet to meet, but Rupanyup has enjoyed a strong season.
Kalkee is the only team to have dealt the Panthers a loss this season, with the side's biggest win coming against Noradjuha Quantong.
But, coach, Jedda Heard said her side is good enough to win those games.
"We did let ourselves down a bit," she said.
Rupanyup's goal shooter, Zanaiya Bergen has also enjoyed a prolific season inside the ring, having shot 264 goals, second-most for the league.
Noradjuha Quantong sits third on the ladder, shifted below Rupanyup on points percentage.
A big part of the Bombers' success through the season has been the work of the side's experienced duo Brooke Pay and Shannon Couch.
Pay has kept the energy high in defence and made sure to trouble opposition offences, while Couch, using her height advantage, has taken charge of the shooting ring whenever the ball gets forward.
And, Taylor Shelly has shown no signs of weakness for the Bomber's when filling in at goal shooter in Couch's absence.
Losses to both Laharum and Noradjuha Quantong see's Kalkee fall to fourth on the ladder, but the side has proven a threat to other top teams.
"We have had some strong games at the start of the season and we're able to work on different combinations with rolling subs, incorporating our developing juniors Georgia Schultz and Abbey Williams," said Kalkee coach, Paula Weidemann.
Weidemann has also praised sisters Jarrah and Lotus Martin as standouts on court.
The Swifts sit in fifth on the HDFNL ladder, but are yet to face Laharum or Rupanyup.
The Baggies losses came against Kalkee, Noradjuha Quantong and Edenhope Apsley, but the side's spot in the top six could be under threat after a couple of tough weeks after the double bye.
Defending premiers Edenhope Apsley came into the 2024 season with a much changed side and plenty of questions being asked.
But, after eight rounds, the squad looks to have settled in as a top-six contender with a good shot at playing finals.
The one consistency between the Saints' seasons, Lavinia Fox, has been key to the side's year.
She's shot 171 goals despite only making five appearances.
Despite forfeiting the club's entire 2023 A grade season, the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have returned in emphatic fashion.
The side is an outside shot at finals with a record of three wins and four losses after eight rounds.
The Cougars announced themselves as more than just a back marker as soon as the opening round.
"They exceeded my expectations for the first game out," said KLU coach Kylie King.
"Everything just seemed to fall into place, we've worked on our systems, and what we want to achieve at training, but it really just fell into place really nicely."
A round eight victory salvaged Harrow Balmoral from going to the mid season break winless and at the bottom of the ladder.
The Southern Roos hadn't won since 2022 until beating Pimpinio 43-39.
It was also the first win for new coach Emily Langley.
Taylors Lake also sits with only one win of the season so far.
The Lakers sole victory came against Natimuk United in round two.
Natimuk United have had several competitive matches but the only side they've emerged ahead of has been Harrow Balmoral.
And, Pimpinio is also languishing at the ladder's bottom, having only one victory, that came against Taylors Lake.
