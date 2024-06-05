Horsham Police need help with information about damage to parking meter

The Horsham Police seek assistance from the public for damages to a parking meter.
The Horsham Police issued a statement on Wednesday, May 5 , seeking assistance from the public regarding damages to a parking meter outside the Commonwealth Bank in Firebrace Street, Horsham.
Police believe the damage to the parking meter occurred during the night between Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
If you have dash cam footage in the area during those times please also notify the police.
If you have any information please contact First Constable Munn at the Horsham Police Station on 03 5382 9200.
Please quote the incident number 240210999.
You may also call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
For general police information call 131 444
In an emergency call Triple Zero 000
