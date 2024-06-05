From the Sulky: action returns to Stawell, Noel Smith Memorial field named

Equine action returns to Laidlaw Park Stawell on Thursday afternoon, kicking off with the Gift Hotel Maiden Trot 11.46am and concluding with Thomas Foods Pace 4.42pm.
Western Highway stables are well represented with Peter Manning, Michelle Wight, Toby Ainsworth, Aaron Dunn, Ray Harvey, Leroy O'Brien and Owen Martin having strong chances in a number of races.
HRV form analyst Rob Auber casts his eye over some of "the locals" for our readers.
R1 - Mystery Fred (8) is a 2YO racing against 3YO's here and shows good ability though has plenty to learn. Travelled well on debut until breaking on the home turn against some quality youngsters.
R2 - Western Boy (8) excellent effort when just run down first up. If the breaks go his way, he will be hard to hold out. Robert John(1) good effort last start doing his best work late and draws to get a soft trip.
R5 - Nosweetsforyou (5) tough pacer, might have to do his share of work again, will make his presence felt. You Beauty(1) good effort running on late when first up, fitter now and can threaten.
R6 - Sebastians Secret (7) lightly raced trotter with plenty of ability but draws wide. Definite chance with early luck.
R7 - Rockin Gemma (10) forgive last run as her prior form was strong. Stablemate Shes A Tiny Dancer (9) is racing well and in the mix.
R9 Feelinggoodfreddie (9) hasn't been far away in both starts since winning and will be running home late.
Horsham Harness Racing Club has finalised the line-up for the 33rd Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Invitation Drivers' Championship on Monday, June 17.
Ellen Tormey returns to defend her title and takes on Greg Sugars, Chris Alford, Nathan Jack, James Herbertson, David Moran, Chris Svanosio, Jack Laugher, Jason Lee and Glen Craven.
Club president Terry Lewis said each year the drivers really enjoyed the competitive aspect of the day, with bragging rights on the line.
"We also make a big effort for all industry participants who have a starter at the meeting," Lewis said.
"This Decron's sixth year as naming rights sponsor of the Drivers Invitation.
"Principal, Merv Butterworth will be here with us to present the perpetual shield to the winner along with Decron Horse Care product and merchandise showbags to the winning trainers of each heat."
"Carbine Chemicals were on board for our very first Horsham Invitation in 1990.
"And their support has continued in every year since, with Carbine Chemicals product for trainers of placegetters in every race on the card thanks to Jensen Baker."
They're off @ Stawell (D) Thursday 6th June; Horsham (D) Noel Smith Memorial Monday 17th; Swan Hill (N) Wednesday 19th & Terang 25th.
