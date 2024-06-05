WAMA Open Day drew visitors to the world class development

WAMA opened its gates to the public to celebrate National Botanic Gardens Day on May 26 and about 250 visitors enjoyed the event at the foot of the national heritage-listed Grampians, WAMA has 16 hectares of woodlands, wetlands, and botanic gardens.
WAMA is working with Nicholson Construction on the $10.5 million Stage 1 project of the National Centre for Environmental Art. The state government provided $6.75 million from the Regional Tourist Investment Fund.
The Endemic Garden adjoins the construction and is making an important contribution to the long-term conservation of the Grampian's flora. It will provide a fantastic addition to the region's tourist attractions.
The Grampians Endemic Botanic Garden showcases more than 70 plant species that only grow in the region and would not be possible for people to see in their natural environment.
Among the visitors was Botanic Gardens Australia and New Zealand CEO, Cassandra Nichols who attended the open day.
It is also a superb counterpoint to WAMA's National Centre for Environmental Art, which is currently being built adjacent to the garden and is scheduled to open early in 2025.
Guided tours by Senior Site Person Neil Marriott were informative and entertaining and visitors were left in awe of his knowledge of the native flora and fauna as well as his passion for the project
The plants have all been grown from cuttings and most have been propagated at the nursery in Pomonal under the watchful eye of Phil Williams.
Sadly the nursery did not escape the February fires and but work to set it up again has already begun.
The members have been bolstered by a generous donation of $10,000 from the Australian Plant Society and a further $5,000 from the Ararat Wind Farm
Throughout the afternoon, a barbecue and sweets, cups of tea around the bon fire were available, and children's play areas were set up for them to learn about plants, how to plant cuttings, paint pots, mold clay, and engage in other nature-based experiential learning activities.
The gardens will compliment the multi million internationally recognized art gallery which will be known as Australia's National Centre for Environmental Art.
Botanic Gardens Day is an annual celebration highlighting plants' role in our lives and the daily vital work botanic gardens and arboreta undertake to conserve them for future generations.
