The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

WAMA Open Day drew visitors to the world class development

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAMA opened its gates to the public to celebrate National Botanic Gardens Day on May 26 and about 250 visitors enjoyed the event at the foot of the national heritage-listed Grampians, WAMA has 16 hectares of woodlands, wetlands, and botanic gardens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.