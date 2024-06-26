Young Hornets selected in Basketball Victoria's country metro challenge

The Horsham Hornets will have three participants in Basketball Victoria's 2024 country metro challenge.
Ruby Bethune, Rani Potter, and Chavi Sulic have been selected to join country Victoria's under-14 teams, which will play their city counterparts at Red Energy Stadium, Bendigo, from Sunday, June 30, to Monday, July 1.
Horsham Amateur Basketball Association president Matt Grace says the selection was a reward for effort.
"It's very rare we [Horsham] get one, but we've got three in it," Grace said.
"It's a great achievement from those three; they are our up-and-coming stars."
Grace sees it as the "next step forward for them at their age group."
Their selection stems from an initial selection in the future development program country academy in April.
The program is a 20-week program that focuses on skill development, which includes two camps in the athlete's local regional area.
In January, Bethune and Potter also participated in the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
This tournament incorporates the under-14, 16 and 18 age groups and includes teams from across Australia and New Zealand.
"You just hope they stick with it because there is some good talent there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.