Community space provides a cultural safe haven at Wimmera Base Hospital

A new community space at Wimmera Base Hospital is providing comfort and security for First Nations people visiting the hospital.
This welcoming space is adjacent to the Aboriginal Health Liaison Office at the main entrance to the hospital. The office was relocated to its current space last November as a more prominent position to its previous location in Arnott Street.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said the new location would be much more easily accessible for First Nations people.
"Having the community space right next to the office means First Nations people can meet there and feel culturally safe," Mr Fraser said.
"Whether they are visiting a sick relative or friend in care or whether they are requiring treatment themselves, if they aren't comfortable in the hospital environment, they will be able to use this space without having to venture into the medical areas.
"We have fully refurbished the room for extra comfort as well."
Grampians Health Aboriginal Health Liaison Officer for the west campuses Danae McDonald said the location was perfect for all First Nations people.
Ms McDonald started with work at Wimmera Base Hospital in 2019 under a traineeship program in Human Resources. In 2020 she became the Aboriginal Health Liaison Officer and has continued this important work ever since.
Grampians Health is also planning to appoint a second officer to support Ms McDonald.
