Our Business

Horsham's new food van serving Spuddy Good meals by the Wimmera River

John Hall
By John Hall
June 7 2024 - 3:00pm
Weekend dinners at the Wimmera River Meeting Place are becoming 'Spuddy Good', as Horsham's newest small business opened the hatch on its food truck, ready to serve up its baked potatoes.

