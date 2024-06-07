Horsham's new food van serving Spuddy Good meals by the Wimmera River

Weekend dinners at the Wimmera River Meeting Place are becoming 'Spuddy Good', as Horsham's newest small business opened the hatch on its food truck, ready to serve up its baked potatoes.
Mother and son, Glenda and Tim Brand are running the food van that will regularly be set up at Horsham's meeting place on the bank of the Wimmera River.
"I think we'd both a wanted a bit of a change in our jobs," said Tim.
"So we've been thinking about it for a little while.
"Mum came from the canteen at the College and I've sort of always had a bit of a passion for food."
Tim credits his wife with the idea of loaded baked potatoes and he said the decisions to start the business were made pretty quick from there.
"We saw a food van pop up at a decent price and jumped at it, it all happened pretty quick," he said.
Along with the loaded baked potatoes, Spuddy Good also offers waffle fries.
"Its just something different that Horsham really doesn't have," Tim said.
"I guess there's a few places, but not on a big scale.
"There's obviously a bit of a market there to go into."
Spuddy Good began it regular business at the Meeting Place at the southern end of Firebrace Street on Thursday, June 6, but it is not the first time Tim and Glenda had opened the hatch.
"We did a trial day, and that was fantastic," Glenda said.
"At lunchtime, we invited our family and friends and some competition winners and they had a free lunch with us, and then we open to the public on that Saturday night, and the response was massive.
Tim has also run an active Facebook page for the new business and Glenda said it has seen some good results not just in promoting Spuddy Good, but also in consulting the community on the menu.
"Tim has put out a lot of questions, what people would like and things like that, we've taken that into consideration," she said.
Spuddy Good has announced on the business' Facebook that most of Spuddy Good's menu is gluten free and they plan to offer a vegan friendly butter option soon.
Depite Spuddy Goods' small beginnings, Tim and Glenda do have hopes of seeing it grow.
"Ideally, one day we'd love to open a shop in town," Tim said.
In addition to serving at the Wimmera River meeting place four days a week, Tim and Glenda also take Spuddy Good on the road with several events including weddings, birthdays and the Murtoa Show already booked in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.