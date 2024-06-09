Making a difference for those with Motor Neuron Disease

Motivated by the personal struggle facing a family member after a devastating health diagnosis, a chilly fundraiser has raised $9000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
When Josh Beddison's father was told he had MND, the family was understandably shocked, 'but it kicked us into gear,' he said.
"There's nothing quite like a personal experience to drive home the fact that we can all make a difference for those in similar situations," Josh shared.
"No matter how small your contribution is, it can make a difference."
With that in mind, the family arranged a fundraiser with the support of the Kalkee Football and Netball Club, selling raffle tickets and MND merchandise.
They sourced a dunking tank and set it up on the oval following last week's games so onlookers could gather around and watch their heroes dunked in the freezing water in equally freezing conditions.
"It was freezing, but we have a big fire in the clubrooms, and when you get 100 people in there, you soon warm up," he said.
As club president, Josh is proud of the teams that bought the socks, 'volunteered' to be dunked in icy water, and purchased the beanies and raffle tickets.
"To say people volunteered might be a bit of a stretch," he laughed.
"But I am just super proud of the club and the community who got on board."
"To raise $9000 was an amazing achievement, especially when the cost of living is hurting many people; we are so proud."
"Let me say the club worked together on this one, and we are looking toward next year and possibly an annual event to raise money for the MND Association.
"It brought us all together. We are more than the game; we are a community, which was evident with this fundraiser.
"I can never thank the Kalkee Club and the community enough for supporting this event and helping make a difference in the lives of people facing this terrible disease," he said.
Dunkees Josh Beddison, Ian Hobbs, Ben Lawson, Doug Grining, Adam Carter, Paddy Mills, Steve Schultz, Trav Kerr, Andy Deveraux, Penny Fischer, Amy Beddison, Matt Beddison, Lotus Martin, Emma Bigham, and Jenna Bywaters braved the Big Freeze for the MND fundraiser.
MND affects the nerves known as motor neurons. These nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and help tell your muscles what to do. Movement is affected, and people with MND can experience a wide range of symptoms.
When the family received the news about Mr. Beddison senior's diagnosis, they were shocked about what the future would hold. They were, however, determined to address the symptoms and slow the progress for a long time. One way to do that was to raise awareness about MND in the broader community and support the work of the MND Association through fundraising.
Neale Daniher, patron of the MND Association, encouraged the public to join the fight against the MND Beast and recently said, "It's not about what we say but about what we do that matters."
